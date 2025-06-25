Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 01:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Heavy rain triggers flood fears in Wayanad, a year after deadly landslides

Heavy rain triggers flood fears in Wayanad, a year after deadly landslides

District officials reported on Wednesday that the Chooralmala river is in strong spate, with muddy water flowing forcefully and breaching the banks near the Bailey bridge

Heavy rains over the past 24 hours have raised fears of fresh flooding and landslides in Wayanad's Mundakkai-Chooralmala region. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Wayanad (Kerala)
Heavy rains over the past 24 hours have raised fears of fresh flooding and landslides in Wayanad's Mundakkai-Chooralmala region, just a year after deadly landslides claimed over 200 lives there.

District officials reported on Wednesday that the Chooralmala river is in strong spate, with muddy water flowing forcefully and breaching the banks near the Bailey bridge.

Soil stored along both riverbanks for renovation work has been washed away, causing water to spill onto the Attamala road and surrounding areas.

Local residents say they believe new landslides have occurred in the hills, particularly uphill near Punchirimattam inside forested areas. However, officials say there has been no confirmation so far.

 

"We have no confirmation of new landslides inside the forest, uphill Punchirimattam," the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said. 

"The loose debris from previous events is coming down with the rain. This will likely continue for some time until all eroded materials are washed off," it said.

Residents remain anxious, remembering the July 2024 disaster that flattened homes, injured dozens, and left hundreds without shelter.

District administration officials say the flash flooding is a result of widespread rain in the hills.

However, they maintain that there is no immediate danger and are monitoring the situation closely.

Further downstream, the Kabani river has also seen rising water levels at Mananthavady and Panamaram.

With the Banasura dam nearing full capacity, a red alert remains in place for nearby regions.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for 11 districts, including Wayanad, warning of moderate rainfall and strong winds up to 50 km/h over the next three hours.

Light rain and gusty winds are also expected in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Alappuzha.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

