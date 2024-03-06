Home / India News / Trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Guna while landing, woman pilot injured

The incident, caused by a technical snag, took place at around 5 pm, they said

Photo: ANI
Press Trust of India Guna (MP)

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2024 | 6:57 PM IST
A trainer aircraft crashed while landing at the Guna airstrip in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday evening, causing injuries to a woman pilot, police officials said.

The incident, caused by a technical snag, took place at around 5 pm, they said.

Guna Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjeev Sinha confirmed the incident and said the plane, flying during a routine training exercise, was going to Sagar from Neemuch. The aircraft, which suffered a technical snag, skidded off the runway while making an emergency landing at the Guna airstrip, and veered into nearby bushes, Cantonment police station in-charge Chanchal Tiwari said. A woman trainee pilot flying the aircraft suffered injuries in the crash, Tiwari said.

Topics :aircraftsIAF aircraftIAFMadhya Pradesh

First Published: Mar 06 2024 | 6:56 PM IST

