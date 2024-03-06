Trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Guna while landing, woman pilot injured

A trainer aircraft crashed while landing at the Guna airstrip in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday evening, causing injuries to a woman pilot, police officials said.
The incident, caused by a technical snag, took place at around 5 pm, they said.
Guna Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjeev Sinha confirmed the incident and said the plane, flying during a routine training exercise, was going to Sagar from Neemuch. The aircraft, which suffered a technical snag, skidded off the runway while making an emergency landing at the Guna airstrip, and veered into nearby bushes, Cantonment police station in-charge Chanchal Tiwari said. A woman trainee pilot flying the aircraft suffered injuries in the crash, Tiwari said.
#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: After developing a malfunction, a trainee aircraft flying from Neemuch to Dhana made an emergency landing during which it lost control. The trainee pilot sustained injuries and has been admitted to the hospital," says Sub Inspector, Guna, Chanchal Tiwari. https://t.co/GIXqwDeGVy— ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2024