Trains temporarily cancelled, diverted due to traffic: Northern Railways

As per Northern Railways, Balamau - Lucknow Special, Lucknow-Sahajahanpur Special andSahajahanpur-Lucknow Special has been cancelled

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2023 | 9:21 AM IST
Several trains have been either temporarily cancelled or diverted on Thursday morning due to the traffic block in connection with the launch of the protection plate on the Lucknow-Alamnagar section, a Northern Railways official said in a release.

"It is notified for the information of the general public that due to traffic and power block in connection with Launching of protection plate on Lucknow-Alamnagar section, the following trains shall remain temporarily cancelled/ diverted /regulated/rescheduled as under," the release said.

As per Northern Railways, Balamau - Lucknow Special, Lucknow-Sahajahanpur Special andSahajahanpur-Lucknow Special has been cancelled.

It said that the Ganga Sutlej Express, Amritsar - Howrah Mail, Archana Express, Bathinda - Varanasi Special and Jaynagar - Anand Vihar Terminal Special will be diverted.

The release further stated that the Lucknow Junction - Meerut City Rajya Rani Express would be rescheduled by 60 minutes.

As per the official, the Kolkata - Jammu Tawi Express will be controlled for 180 minutes en route over Lucknow division, while the Meerut City-Lucknow Jn Rajya Rani Express will be regulated by 45 minutes en route over Moradabad division.

Similarly, Lohit Express will be regulated by 30 minutes en-route over Moradabad division and Tatanagar - Amritsar Jallianwala Bagh Express will be regulated by 20 minutes en-route over Lucknow division.

First Published: Nov 23 2023 | 9:21 AM IST

