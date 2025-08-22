Home / India News / Travelling by train? Here's how much baggage you can carry under new rules

Travelling by train? Here's how much baggage you can carry under new rules

As part of a pilot project, passengers will face luggage weight checks, tagging, and fines for oversized bags. The move aims to enforce baggage rules and boost non-fare revenues at major stations

Railways, train
Under the proposed rules, the free allowance depends on the class of travel. Photo: Shutterstock
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 10:26 AM IST
Indian Railways is planning to roll out a pilot project at key railway stations across India to regulate baggage policy and boost revenue of the stations, according to a report by The Times of India. The move, aimed at regulating baggage policy across railway stations, mirrors the one already in place in airports. Currently, no weight checks are carried out at railways, resulting in people often carrying bulky baggage while travelling via rail.
 
According to the proposed rules, travellers will be allowed to carry specific weights depending on their bookings. Passengers will be allowed onto the platforms only after their bags have been cleared and tagged at the stations. Any traveller carrying oversized luggage, even within the specified weight, will incur a penalty. The assigned weight will vary for passengers travelling in first class, second class and sleeper class.

Revamping the railway stations

To implement the new baggage rules, authorities plan to install electronic weighing machines at major stations. The initial rollout will cover several stations in the National Capital Region, including Mirzapur, Prayagraj Junction, Kanpur Central, Tundla, Aligarh Junction, Chheoki, and Subedarganj. 
 
To further boost the revenue of the stations, the authorities are also planning to set up retail stores offering clothing, electronics, footwear, and travel accessories across key stations.

How much luggage can you carry?

Under the proposed rules, the free allowance depends on the class of travel. Here's the allowed weight assigned to different classes:
  • First AC: 70 kg
  • Second AC: 50 kg
  • Third AC and Sleeper: 40 kg
  • General: 30 kg
Apart from this, passengers will also be eligible for an additional allowance of 10 kg. However, passengers with bags crossing these limits will have to pay fines or book their luggage as a parcel.  ALSO READ: Indian Railways to operate 392 special train trips for Ganesh Chaturthi

Existing luggage guidelines

According to a Press Information Bureau release, Indian Railways allows passengers to carry up to 70 kg of luggage free of charge in the compartment. Passengers may book and carry luggage beyond the free allowance by paying 1.5 times the standard luggage rate, subject to class-wise limits of:
  • 150 kg in First AC
  • 100 kg in First class/AC 2-Tier
  • 80 kg in Sleeper class
  • 70 kg in Second class
  • 40 kg in AC 3-Tier/AC chair car
Under the existing guidelines, when a passenger is detected with unbooked or partially booked luggage weighing more than the free allowance or maximum prescribed class-wise limits, a penalty is levied.

Central Railway Railway Ministry Indian Railways

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 10:26 AM IST

