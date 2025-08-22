Travelling by train? Here's how much baggage you can carry under new rules

Indian Railways is planning to roll out a pilot project at key railway stations across India to regulate baggage policy and boost revenue of the stations, according to a report by The Times of India. The move, aimed at regulating baggage policy across railway stations, mirrors the one already in place in airports. Currently, no weight checks are carried out at railways, resulting in people often carrying bulky baggage while travelling via rail.

According to the proposed rules, travellers will be allowed to carry specific weights depending on their bookings. Passengers will be allowed onto the platforms only after their bags have been cleared and tagged at the stations. Any traveller carrying oversized luggage, even within the specified weight, will incur a penalty. The assigned weight will vary for passengers travelling in first class, second class and sleeper class.

Revamping the railway stations ALSO READ: Festival bonanza: Railways offers 20% rebate on confirmed return tickets To implement the new baggage rules, authorities plan to install electronic weighing machines at major stations. The initial rollout will cover several stations in the National Capital Region, including Mirzapur, Prayagraj Junction, Kanpur Central, Tundla, Aligarh Junction, Chheoki, and Subedarganj. To further boost the revenue of the stations, the authorities are also planning to set up retail stores offering clothing, electronics, footwear, and travel accessories across key stations. How much luggage can you carry? Under the proposed rules, the free allowance depends on the class of travel. Here's the allowed weight assigned to different classes:

First AC: 70 kg

Second AC: 50 kg

Third AC and Sleeper: 40 kg

General: 30 kg ALSO READ: Indian Railways to operate 392 special train trips for Ganesh Chaturthi Apart from this, passengers will also be eligible for an additional allowance of 10 kg. However, passengers with bags crossing these limits will have to pay fines or book their luggage as a parcel. Existing luggage guidelines According to a Press Information Bureau release, Indian Railways allows passengers to carry up to 70 kg of luggage free of charge in the compartment. Passengers may book and carry luggage beyond the free allowance by paying 1.5 times the standard luggage rate, subject to class-wise limits of: