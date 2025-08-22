Travelling by train? Here's how much baggage you can carry under new rules

Indian Railways is planning to roll out a pilot project at key railway stations across India to regulate baggage policy and boost revenue of the stations, according to a report by The Times of India. The move, aimed at regulating baggage policy across railway stations, mirrors the one already in place in airports. Currently, no weight checks are carried out at railways, resulting in people often carrying bulky baggage while travelling via rail.
According to the proposed rules, travellers will be allowed to carry specific weights depending on their bookings. Passengers will be allowed onto the platforms only after their bags have been cleared and tagged at the stations. Any traveller carrying oversized luggage, even within the specified weight, will incur a penalty. The assigned weight will vary for passengers travelling in first class, second class and sleeper class.
Revamping the railway stations
To implement the new baggage rules, authorities plan to install electronic weighing machines at major stations. The initial rollout will cover several stations in the National Capital Region, including Mirzapur, Prayagraj Junction, Kanpur Central, Tundla, Aligarh Junction, Chheoki, and Subedarganj.
According to a Press Information Bureau release, Indian Railways allows passengers to carry up to 70 kg of luggage free of charge in the compartment. Passengers may book and carry luggage beyond the free allowance by paying 1.5 times the standard luggage rate, subject to class-wise limits of:
150 kg in First AC
100 kg in First class/AC 2-Tier
80 kg in Sleeper class
70 kg in Second class
40 kg in AC 3-Tier/AC chair car
Under the existing guidelines, when a passenger is detected with unbooked or partially booked luggage weighing more than the free allowance or maximum prescribed class-wise limits, a penalty is levied.
