Tripura BSF apprehend 5 smugglers; rescue cattle, seize contraband

The operation was conducted on June 14 at around 3:45 PM. All the accused were found to be residents of South Tripura and Gomati districts, the BSF confirmed

(Representative Image) BSF's quick response foiled the smuggling attempt and secured the high-value items before they could cross the international border. (File Photo)
ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 7:58 AM IST
The Border Security Force (BSF) foiled multiple smuggling attempts along the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura, arresting five cattle smugglers and seizing contraband, including mobile phones and foreign goods worth over Rs 20 lakh, officials said on Sunday.

In one major operation, BSF troops of Border Outpost (BOP) Dholakcheri, located in South Tripura district, apprehended five cattle smugglers and rescued 12 cattle from their possession.

The operation was conducted on June 14 at around 3:45 PM. All the accused were found to be residents of South Tripura and Gomati districts, the BSF confirmed. 

In a separate operation, BSF personnel from BOP Nirbhoypur in West Tripura district seized 47 brand new mobile phones worth approximately Rs 10 lakh.

The seizure was made when miscreants attempted to throw the consignment over the border fence into Bangladesh.

BSF's quick response foiled the smuggling attempt and secured the high-value items before they could cross the international border.

Meanwhile, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel will soon be donning newly designed uniforms with upgraded features tailored for India's diverse climate conditions. 

Sharing the details, BSF (North) Deputy Inspector General Yogendra Singh Rathore said that major changes will be made in the new uniform's fabric composition, colour scheme, and overall design.

"There are a lot of changes, be it the texture or colour. As far as texture is concerned, it was 50-50 per cent in the old uniform -- 50 per cent cotton and 50 per cent polyester. The new uniform is 80 percent cotton and 20 percent polyester because it is hot in Rajasthan and humid in the northeast. So, such a cotton-based uniform is very comfortable," he said.

"The colour has also been changed. The current uniform is 50 per cent khaki, 45 per cent green and 5 per cent brown in colour. Other patterns have also been changed, the logo has been introduced, and changes have also been made to the rank we put up.

Topics :BSFTripuraBangladesh

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 7:58 AM IST

