BSF foils smuggling in Ferozepur, seizes drones, nabs armed suspect

BSF foils smuggling in Ferozepur, seizes drones, nabs armed suspect

The suspect, a resident of Habib Wala village, was found in possession of a country-made pistol and a motorcycle.

BSF, Army, India Bangladesh border

In separate incidents, BSF personnel recovered high-end drones suspected of being used for smuggling. (Photo: PTI)

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 7:09 AM IST

Border Security Force (BSF) has thwarted multiple cross-border smuggling attempts in Punjab's Ferozepur district, recovering two drones and apprehending an armed suspect, said a statement from BSF, Punjab Frontier.

Acting on intelligence provided by the BSF's intelligence wing, troops apprehended a suspected individual from the village of Gendu Kilcha earlier today. The suspect, a resident of Habib Wala village, was found in possession of a country-made pistol and a motorcycle.

He has been handed over to the Mamdot Police Station for further questioning to probe possible illicit connections.

In separate incidents, BSF personnel recovered high-end drones suspected of being used for smuggling.

 

The night before, a DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone was discovered in a dried-up drain adjacent to Hazara Singh Wala village. Later today, at approximately 11:50 a.m., BSF troops recovered another drone, a DJI Air 3, near a farming field near Kilche village.

First Published: May 23 2025 | 7:09 AM IST

