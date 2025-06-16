Cockpit voice recorder recovered in A-I crash that killed 241 on board

Mishra chaired a high-level review meeting at the Circuit House here and discussed the ongoing relief, rescue and investigation efforts with senior officials from the central and state governments, AAIB and the Airports Authority of India, an official release on Sunday said.
The AAIB has launched a detailed investigation, and the US National Transportation Safety Board is conducting a parallel probe under international protocols, as the aircraft was American-made, the release stated.
"Officials confirmed to Dr Mishra that the Flight Data Recorder (FDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) have been located and secured," it said.
During his visit to the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, he met the bereaved families, observed the DNA sample matching, and directed authorities to provide full assistance, ensuring a seamless and compassionate process, it said.
He also interacted with the injured persons, instructing hospital officials to prioritise their medical treatment and recovery, it said.
"I am very pained by the enormity of the tragedy. Everybody is sad. It is our duty to share grief and express our feelings for the victims," Mishra told reporters.
At the Forensic Science Laboratory in Gandhinagar, he reviewed DNA sampling efforts and stressed the need to complete the identification process swiftly while maintaining scientific accuracy, the release said.
Mishra reiterated the PM's commitment to providing all possible support to victims' families and ensuring a coordinated response across all agencies involved, it said.
The principal secretary was accompanied by PMO officials, advisor to the PM, Tarun Kapoor, and Deputy Secretary, PMO Mangesh Ghildiyal, the release said.
