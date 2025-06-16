Home / India News / Cockpit voice recorder recovered in A-I crash that killed 241 on board

Cockpit voice recorder recovered in A-I crash that killed 241 on board

The AAIB has launched a detailed investigation, and the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is conducting a parallel probe under international protocols, as the aircraft is American-made

The crash site of Air India Ltd. Flight 171 in Ahmedabad, India, on June 12.
With the finding of both black boxes of the plane, it would be easy to find the cause of the crash for investigators. | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 7:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Officials investigating the Air India plane crash here have confirmed the Cockpit Voice Recorder has been found, a crucial discovery to help ascertain the possible cause of the accident that killed 270 persons, including 241 on board.
 
Earlier, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) had confirmed that only the Flight Data Recorder (FDR) of the ill-fated plane was found.
 
The officials confirmed the recovery of black boxes to P K Mishra, the Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who on Sunday inspected the site where the Air India plane crashed in Ahmedabad on June 12 and also visited the civil hospital where the injured persons are undergoing treatment.

 

Mishra chaired a high-level review meeting at the Circuit House here and discussed the ongoing relief, rescue and investigation efforts with senior officials from the central and state governments, AAIB and the Airports Authority of India, an official release on Sunday said.

The AAIB has launched a detailed investigation, and the US National Transportation Safety Board is conducting a parallel probe under international protocols, as the aircraft was American-made, the release stated.

"Officials confirmed to Dr Mishra that the Flight Data Recorder (FDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) have been located and secured," it said. 

With the finding of both black boxes of the plane, it would be easy for investigators to ascertain the cause of the crash.
 
All but one of the 242 passengers and crew on board the Boeing 787-8(AI 171) and another 29 persons, including five MBBS students, on the ground were killed when the London-bound aircraft crashed into the nearby campus of a medical college in Meghaninagar area and burst into flames, moments after it took off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.
 
Mishra reviewed the accident site near the B J Medical College in Meghaninagar, where senior officials from the state government, AAIB and Airports Authority of India briefed him on the sequence of events and immediate response measures, the release said. 

During his visit to the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, he met the bereaved families, observed the DNA sample matching, and directed authorities to provide full assistance, ensuring a seamless and compassionate process, it said.

He also interacted with the injured persons, instructing hospital officials to prioritise their medical treatment and recovery, it said.

"I am very pained by the enormity of the tragedy. Everybody is sad. It is our duty to share grief and express our feelings for the victims," Mishra told reporters.

At the Forensic Science Laboratory in Gandhinagar, he reviewed DNA sampling efforts and stressed the need to complete the identification process swiftly while maintaining scientific accuracy, the release said.

Mishra reiterated the PM's commitment to providing all possible support to victims' families and ensuring a coordinated response across all agencies involved, it said.

The principal secretary was accompanied by PMO officials, advisor to the PM, Tarun Kapoor, and Deputy Secretary, PMO Mangesh Ghildiyal, the release said.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pune bridge collapse: 4 dead, 51 injured as old structure fails under rush

Premium

Statsguru: Young India yet to tap demographic dividend, needs a policy push

Mohan Charan Majhi's govt puts industry on fast track, jobs trail in Odisha

Three-nation tour opportunity to thank countries for support to India: PM

Test trials of rocket launch held in UP ahead of student competition

Topics :ahmedabad plane crashAir IndiaBoeing crashAAIB

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 7:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story