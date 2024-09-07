Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

CM Majhi inaugurates operation centres of four IT companies in Bhubaneswar

Majhi inaugurated the operation centres of Chubb Business Services, Integreon Managed Solutions, Bourntec Solutions, and Secuodsoft Technologies virtually

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi
Our focus is and will remain on creating an environment that nurtures businesses, CM said. (Photo: Facebook/ @mohancharanmajhibjp)
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2024 | 7:12 AM IST
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday inaugurated operation centres of four new IT companies here which is expected to strengthen Odisha's position as a key destination for IT, professional services, and Innovation.

Majhi inaugurated the operation centres of Chubb Business Services, Integreon Managed Solutions, Bourntec Solutions, and Secuodsoft Technologies virtually.

The presence of these companies in Odisha is a testament to our state's commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment. From IT to Manufacturing, from Research and Development to Professional Services, Odisha's diverse industrial landscape is expanding rapidly, Majhi said.

Stating that Odisha has set a target to make Odisha a $500 Billion economy by 2036 and a $1.5 trillion economy by 2047, the chief minister said the IT/ITeS and the larger services sector will play a critical role in helping us achieve these goals.
 

 

"Our focus is and will remain on creating an environment that nurtures businesses, empowers people, and fosters sustainable growth. The companies that are present in Odisha will continue to drive the state's growth, and their success will undoubtedly pave the way for many others to follow," Majhi said.

Odisha's Electronics & IT Minister Mukesh Mahaling said, "In more ways than one, Bhubaneswar today stands out among Tier 2 cities as the pre-eminent centre of choice for top IT companies and professional services firms.
 

"We are proud of this faith that investors, both nationally and globally, repose on us. At the same time, we never become content with what we have already achieved and always strive for more. When we imagine Odisha in 2036 and 2047, we see a state which is one of India's key hubs in emerging technologies," the IT minister added.


First Published: Sep 07 2024 | 7:11 AM IST

