Tripura conclave secures business deals worth Rs 3,683 cr for state

Asserting that the northeastern state has agar plantations covering over 2000 hectares in non-forest area, the chief minister said the state also produces over 1 lakh MT of raw rubber annually

Manik Saha, Manik
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Agartala
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 3:39 PM IST
The Tripura government on Saturday said that 87 Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) valued at Rs 3,683 crore were signed in the business conclave that concluded on February 8.

Addressing the 'Destination Tripura: Business Conclave-2025' here, Chief Minister Manik Saha urged investors to set up industries in the northeastern state.

"Though Tripura is the third smallest state in the country, it has enormous resources to offer for setting up industries. Natural gas, tea, rubber, bamboo and agar are the resources which could be used for commercial purposes," Saha said.

Asserting that the northeastern state has agar plantations covering over 2000 hectares in non-forest area, the chief minister said the state also produces over 1 lakh MT of raw rubber annually.

Saha also informed the industrial houses of the state's infrastructure for business, especially in Sabroom.

"Maitri Setu, connecting Tripura's Sabroom with Bangladesh's Ramgarh has been constructed. The distance between Maitri Setu and Chittagong (port of Bangladesh) is merely 72 km. Once the bridge is operationalised, the northeastern state will become the gateway to Southeast Asian nations", he said.

The Special Economic Zone (SEZ) is ready for operation at Sabroom in South Tripura where businessmen have shown interest in setting up ventures, he said adding the Indo-Bangladesh railway line is also almost completed.

"I urge the investors and entrepreneurs to invest in Tripura for setting up industries. The government will provide all help to them," Saha said.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided a HIRA (highways,i-way, railway and airway) model to boost connectivity which is a key factor for pushing the industry sector.

Chief Secretary Jk Sinha said that as many as 87 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) valued at Rs 3,683 crore have been signed during the two-day business conclave.

"The volume of the amount is satisfactory and it shows the investors are taking interest in setting up ventures in the northeastern state. We are working on mission mode to achieve viksit (developed) Tripura by 2047," he said.

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 3:39 PM IST

