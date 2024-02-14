Tripura govt implementing new schemes for women empowerment: CM Saha

Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday said that the present state government is working towards women's empowerment by implementing numerous schemes for their benefit.

Saha, while addressing after the inauguration of the National Skill Training Institute exclusively for women at Anandanagar in Agartala, in the virtual presence of Union Minister for Education and Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan.

The CM also said that equipped with modern facilities, the institute has been developed in Agartala, aiming to give women access to better opportunities.

"The inauguration of this institute's building took place today, and students have already enrolled. A girls' hostel was also inaugurated. I am very pleased to witness the establishment of such an institution. Our government is dedicated to women's empowerment and the implementation of various schemes. This skill development initiative will empower women and contribute to employment generation. Students from other states have also enrolled. Training will be provided in various sectors, marking a moment of pride for us," he said.

Saha further said that the Directorate of Skill Development is implementing various skill development programs

"The Tripura Skill Development Mission was established in 2015 under the Department of Industries and Commerce with the vision of developing Tripura into a vibrant, knowledgeable, and skilled workforce...At present, the Directorate of Skill Development is implementing several skill development programs, including Pradhanmantri Koushal Vikas Yojana, Skills Acquisition and Knowledge Awareness for Livelihood, and Skill for capacity building in textiles, which are centrally sponsored by Centre," he said.

Under the state government, we have programs like Mukhyamantri Dakkhata Unnoyon Prakalpo and Skill Development Component of SC Welfare, he added.

According to the state government, in the last nine years, the skill development initiatives have trained approximately 42,000 candidates.

"The Directorate of Skill Development, in collaboration with the National Skill Development Corporation, is executing the international skill program in Tripura. Currently, 13 candidates are undergoing Japanese language training in Delhi. Out of them, three candidates have been placed in Japan with an average salary of Rs 1 lakh in the nursing sector. The Mukhyamantri Dakhyata Unnayan Prakalpa, launched in 2023-2024, aims to provide advanced courses as per market demands, upgrade skills for those engaged in traditional service sectors, and promote the international placement of skilled candidates," he added.

During the program, Union Minister of State Pratima Bhoumik, Industry and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma, Deputy Speaker Ram Prasad Paul, Chief Secretary JK Sinha and others were present.