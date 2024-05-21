Tripura govt working on arrangement to bring fuel, goods via B'desh: Min

The Tripura government has been working on an arrangement to strengthen the supply of fuel and essential goods via Bangladesh, a minister said.

The alternative arrangement to bring fuel and goods to Tripura will bypass rail links through Assam and the national highway connecting the state's capital Agartala with the neighbouring state, he said.

Notably, the northeastern state had faced a severe fuel crisis after the derailment of a goods train in Assam's Jatinga.

Disruption of traffic movement on the AssamAgartala highway, considered a lifeline for Tripura, and through the rail links connecting the neighbouring state due to landslides during the monsoon season is common.

"In view of the recent disruption in the railway network in Assam's Jatinga, we are working on alternative arrangements to ensure a seamless supply of fuel and goods via Bangladesh. The Agartala-Gangasagar (Bangladesh) rail tracks will be ready for goods transportation in the next six months to one year. Once the route is opened for goods movement, we can bring fuel and goods from Kolkata directly via Bangladesh," Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said at a press conference on Monday.

Chief Minister Manik Saha has recently said that the rail service between Agartala and Gangasagar will be made operational shortly.

Chowdhury said the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) has been working to build a large fuel depot in Sepahijala district's Sekerkote for fuel storage.

"We are hopeful that IOCL will complete the project in six months to one year. If this facility is created, the state will have enough stock of fuel which will prove beneficial in case of any disruption in goods transportation," he said.

Chowdhury also said the state has built up a sufficient stock of fuel - 1,700 kl of petrol and 2,726 kl of diesel - in view of the upcoming monsoon season.

The minister said the Food and Civil Supplies Department has stored a sufficient quantity of essential food items such as rice, wheat, oil, sugar, salt and pulses.

"Under the Public Distribution System, the state has rice for 70 days, sugar for 28 days, pulses for 22 days and salt for 45 days. Besides, the stock of other food items, including edible oil, seems good. There should not be any shortage of essential items during the monsoon even if there is any disruption in the connectivity," he added.