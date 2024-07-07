Tripura min writes to Civil Aviation Minister for BCAS office in Agartala

Tripura Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury has asked Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu to sanction a new regional office of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security in Agartala.

In a letter to Naidu, the Tripura transport minister said MBB Airport in Agartala is the second busiest airport in the northeast after Guwahati's Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport.

"It is reliably learnt that 17 new offices of BCAS will be set up across the country shortly. MBB Airport in Agartala, Tripura, is the second busiest airport in the entire Northeast of India after Guwahati's Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport. The annual traffic at MBB Airport is about 13 lakh," Chowdhury said in a letter to the Union minister on Saturday.

Chowdhury stated, "The new terminal building of MBB Airport which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January 2022 is a modern and international category. Infrastructure for international flight operations between Agartala and Chittagong has been made and ready for inauguration after the ministry's nod," he said.

Chowdhury said all airlines, business establishments, contractors and fuel pumps working in the airport premises require clearance from the BCAS but there is no official documentation of it here.

"Considering all the factors in mind, I request to kindly sanction a new regional office of BACS at Agartala at the earliest," he said.