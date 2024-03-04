Home / India News / Tripura's traditional attire 'Risa' gets GI tag: Chief Minister Manik Saha

Tripura's traditional attire 'Risa' gets GI tag: Chief Minister Manik Saha

Risa is known for its surprising and stylish designs, exclusive multi-colour combinations, and lasting texture

Photo: X@DrManikSaha2
ANI

Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 7:26 AM IST
In a significant cultural milestone, Tripura's traditional attire, 'Risa,' has been officially granted the coveted Geographical Indication (GI) registration, commonly known as the GI tag, said Chief Minister Manik Saha.

This recognition not only celebrates the rich heritage of Tripura but also highlights the efforts of the Chief Minister in preserving and promoting the unique cultural identity of the state, according to an official press release from the state government. The GI tag for 'Risa' not only safeguards the traditional craftsmanship and authenticity of the attire but also opens doors for economic opportunities and increased visibility on the national and international stage, the release said.

"Heartiest congratulations to all artisans particularly those from Killa Mahila Cluster promoted by TRLM on 'Tripura Risa' getting GI (Geographical Indication) Tag. This will definitely help our signature garment to get international recognition", CM Saha wrote on X.

The Killa Mahila Cluster Level Federation (CLF) of Gomati District, supported by the Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission (TRLM), got the registration of 'Risa' under Geographical Indication (GI).

Risa is known for its surprising and stylish designs, exclusive multi-colour combinations, and lasting texture.

It also carries great significance for the art of Tripuri. The Tripuri tribal women make all the fabrics, including Risa, with the help of loin looms. They make Risa with multi-coloured warp and weft threads on the loom and create the most amazing, stylish designs.

First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 7:26 AM IST

