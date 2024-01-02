Home / India News / Truckers' protest impacts vegetable supply in Delhi wholesale markets

Truckers' protest impacts vegetable supply in Delhi wholesale markets

The full blown impact of truckers' strike on the wholesale markets of the city will be yielded by Tuesday night, vendors said

"If vegetables don't reach us, they will not be exported to outside wholesale markets dependent on Delhi," said Aman Khan, an Azadpur Mandi-based vendor
Press Trust of India New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 10:30 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Supply of vegetables in Delhi's wholesale markets has been affected, which may cause a spike in prices of kitchen staples, due to the truckers' strike against the new penal law on hit-and-run road accidents, traders said Tuesday.

There has been a 10-15 per cent rise in prices of vegetables in the national capital due to the slowdown, with rates of vegetables such as tomato, onion, and capsicum going up by Rs 5-7 per kg in many wholesale markets, they said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"So far, the supply of vegetables in Delhi is not halted due to the truck drivers protest. However, there has been a slowdown in the supply as truckers' in many parts of the country are being stopped at check points, causing delay in reaching the wholesale markets," said Sanjay Bhagat, wholesale vendor in Azadpur Mandi -- Asia's biggest farm produce market.

The full blown impact of truckers' strike on the wholesale markets of the city will be yielded by Tuesday night, vendors said.

If the situation continues, traders fear that the export of vegetables outside Delhi may also be impacted resulting in a surge in the rates outstation as well.

The Azadpur Mandi received lesser supply of vegetables on Tuesday as compared to the last four days due to the ongoing strike, Bhagat said, adding that the rates have not witnessed much fluctuation.

Supplies of vegetables enroute from far off places in states such as Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan were stuck for about five or six hours due to the protest.

Another vendor in Azadpur Mandi market said his trucks were unable to reach the market due to the agitation, resulting in slight increase in the cost of farm produce.

"If vegetables don't reach us, they will not be exported to outside wholesale markets dependent on Delhi," said Aman Khan, an Azadpur Mandi-based vendor.

"My driver has been stuck in Gwalior for six hours," he added.

A vegetable vendor at the Ghazipur Sabji Mandi said prices have increased, but there is no shortage of vegetables in the market. "We have to pay extra money to suppliers, that is why the prices have gone up slightly," Mantosh reasoned.

Truckers' have been protesting since Monday against the stringent provision under the recently enacted Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) which imposes a punishment of up to 10 years or a fine of Rs 7 lakh if the driver flees in a hit-and-run case without informing the police.

The protest has also impacted supply of fuel as motorists formed long queues outside petrol stations triggering a panic-buying spree.

Also Read

Demand, supply mismatch pushing up vegetable inflation frequently: CRISIL

Veggies dearer, petrol pumps run dry across India amid truckers' strike

Truckers protest against new 'hit and run' provision in Maha, Chhattisgarh

India sees 25% fall in vegetable oils import to to 1.1 MT in Nov: SEA

JNU bans protests on campus, students flouting restrictions may be expelled

Truck drivers' protest: Refilling of tankers carrying fuel begins in Maha

Truckers' protest: Long queues at fuel pumps in T'gana amid shortage fear

Veggies dearer, petrol pumps run dry across India amid truckers' strike

CBI, ED file reports to Calcutta HC on probe into primary school jobs scam

Those engaged in violence to be responsible if AFSPA reimposed : Manipur CM

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :trucksVegetablesDelhiwholesale mandis

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 10:30 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story