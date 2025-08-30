Saturday, August 30, 2025 | 12:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / US criticism of India over Ukraine 'deeply troubling', says Jewish group

US criticism of India over Ukraine 'deeply troubling', says Jewish group

American Jewish Committee defends India over Russian oil purchases, urging Washington to reset ties after Trump's tariffs and Peter Navarro's "Modi's war" remarks

US-India, US-India flag, US India flag

India has maintained that, like any major economy, it must take steps to protect its national interests and ensure energy security | Photo: Shutterstock

Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

An influential Jewish American advocacy group has criticised US officials for targeting India over its purchases of Russian oil, stressing that New Delhi is “not responsible” for the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The American Jewish Committee (AJC) urged Washington to recognise India as a key democratic ally and called for a reset in bilateral ties.
 
In a post on social media platform X on Friday, the AJC expressed dismay over recent remarks from members of the Trump administration. White House trade adviser Peter Navarro had controversially claimed that “the road to peace runs partly right through New Delhi” and described the conflict as “Modi’s war”.
 

‘India is not to blame’

The AJC labelled Navarro’s accusations as “scurrilous”, adding that while India’s reliance on Russian energy was regrettable, it was neither culpable for President Vladimir Putin’s actions nor complicit in the war. 

“India is a sister democracy, an increasingly important strategic partner of the United States, and has a crucial role to play in the ongoing Great Power competition,” the group stated.

Trade tensions rise amid tariffs

The AJC’s defence of India comes against the backdrop of escalating trade tensions. US President Donald Trump imposed 25 per cent reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods and an additional 25 per cent levy as penalty for its purchases of Russian crude oil. New Delhi described the measures as “unjustified and unreasonable”.
 
India has maintained that, like any major economy, it must take steps to protect its national interests and ensure energy security. 

Court ruling challenges Trump’s tariff powers

Adding to the turmoil, the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Friday ruled that most of Trump’s sweeping global tariffs were unlawful and beyond his authority. The decision has intensified calls within Congress to curb Trump’s use of national emergency powers to impose trade measures.
 
Following the ruling, the House Foreign Affairs Committee, led by Democrats, urged Speaker Mike Johnson to bring Representative Gregory Meeks’ resolution to the floor to revoke Trump’s ‘national emergency’ declaration used to justify the tariffs. In a social media post, Meeks called on the Speaker to “stop shielding Trump’s lawlessness”.

Criticism of double standards on China

Trump has also faced criticism for disproportionately targeting India over its Russian oil purchases while overlooking China, which imports far larger volumes. Analysts warn that this perceived double standard could strain US-India ties at a time when close cooperation is seen as crucial to counter China’s growing influence. 
 

Topics : US India relations Trump tariffs israel Jews Russia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Aug 30 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

