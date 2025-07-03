Home / India News / Trump's immigration crackdown put LA under siege against law, says lawsuit

Trump's immigration crackdown put LA under siege against law, says lawsuit

The lawsuit asks the court to block the Trump administration's ongoing pattern and practice of flouting the Constitution and federal law during actions in and around Los Angeles

illegal immigrants, migrants
In addition, the complaint claims that those arrested are held in dungeon-like conditions without access to lawyers | Photo: Bloomberg
AP Los Angeles
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 7:56 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A federal lawsuit filed Wednesday accuses President Donald Trump's administration of systematically targeting brown-skinned people in Southern California during an ongoing immigration crackdown that has put the region under siege.

The court filing in US District Court alleges that federal agents have violently and indiscriminately arrested people without probable cause while carrying out immigration raids flooding street corners, bus stops, parking lots, agricultural sites, day labourer corners.

The lawsuit asks the court to block the Trump administration's ongoing pattern and practice of flouting the Constitution and federal law during actions in and around Los Angeles.

"These guys are popping up, rampant all over the city, just taking people randomly and we want that particular practice to end, Mohammad Tajsar, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California, told the Los Angeles Times.

In addition, the complaint claims that those arrested are held in dungeon-like conditions without access to lawyers.

Tricia McLaughlin, a spokesperson for the US Department of Homeland Security, said in an email that any claims that individuals have been targeted by law enforcement because of their skin color are disgusting and categorically FALSE.

McLaughlin said enforcement operations are highly targeted, and officers do their due diligence" before making arrests.

All detainees are provided with proper meals, medical treatment, and have opportunities to communicate with lawyers and their family members, she said.

The complaint centres around three detained immigrants, several immigrant rights groups and two US citizens, one who was held despite showing agents his identification. It comes days after the Trump administration sued Los Angeles to overturn what it called an illegal sanctuary city law.

Tens of thousands of people participated in recent rallies over immigration raids and the subsequent deployment of the National Guard and Marines. Los Angeles prosecutors have charged more than 40 people in connection with protest-related violence and vandalism.

Among the latest people charged were a man and woman accused of assaulting police horses and a 17-year-old boy who faces felony counts, including attempted murder and assault against an officer.

At least 14 people are facing separate federal charges on allegations of assaulting police officers with cinder blocks and Molotov cocktails, and conspiracy to impede arrests.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Prosecution claims Porsche crash accused using delaying tactics in court

Two die as floods hit rivers in over 60 villages in Odisha's Balasore

Vote-bandi will destroy democracy: Cong opposes EC's roll revision in Bihar

Railways building AI-based integrated security centre, analytics platform

Delhi PWD gets initial nod to cut trees for Barapullah Phase 3 flyover

Topics :Donald TrumpDonald Trump administrationLawsuitsLos Angeles

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 7:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story