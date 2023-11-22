Home / India News / 3 army men killed, 3 injured in encounter with terrorists in J-K's Rajouri

3 army men killed, 3 injured in encounter with terrorists in J-K's Rajouri

Officials said two captains and a havildar have lost their lives during the encounter

Press Trust of India Rajouri/Jammu
Representative Image | PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2023 | 7:57 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Three Army personnel, including two captains, were killed and three others were injured during an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Wednesday, officials said.

The fierce gunfight was going on in the area with the induction of more troops to neutralise two terrorists trapped at the spot, they said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Officials said two captains and a havildar have lost their lives during the encounter.

A major and two jawans suffered injuries, they said, adding the injured have been shifted to the Army's Command Hospital in Udhampur.

The encounter broke out between terrorists and joint forces of the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Bajimaal area of Dharmsal following a cordon-and-search operation, the police said.

Officials said the operation has been intensified with induction of additional troops.

Local residents said that a cordon-and-search operation has been going on in the area since Sunday to track down terrorists operating in the area.

"Due to the operation we were asked to stay back at home and not venture out. Our children stayed back at home and did not attend the school," a villager told PTI.

The firing is going on in the forest area close to the village, he said.

Officials said the two terrorists trapped at the encounter site in Bajimaal appeared to be foreign nationals and had been moving around in the area since Sunday. They even took shelter at a place of worship, they said.

The border districts of Rajouri and Poonch have witnessed increased terrorist incidents over the past one-and-a-half years.

On November 17, a terrorist was killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces in the Guller Behrote area of Rajouri district.

On August 7, a terrorist was gunned down as an infiltration attempt from across the border was foiled by the Army in the Degwar area of Poonch district.

Five Army soldiers were killed during an anti-terror operation in the Kesari hills of Rajouri district on May 5.

Also Read

48-hour encounter in Kokernag, Kashmir; 3 officers killed, soldier missing

Encounter in J-K's Rajouri enters second day; people advised to stay away

Terrorist killed in encounter with forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

J-K encounter: 5 foreign terrorists killed in Kupwara, search operation on

Second terrorist killed during encounter in J-K's Rajouri, total tally at 3

India invites investments from Nordic-Baltic nations at business conclave

Bamnoli land case: HC asks 'The Wire' to remove article on Delhi chief secy

J-K's unemployment rate dips to 4% from 5.2% in 2021-22: Officials

Viksit Bharat Yatra: 166k footfall in rural health camps during launch week

Decoding the ED: Understanding its history, powers, and criticism

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Jammu and Kashmirterroristterrorist attacks

First Published: Nov 22 2023 | 6:02 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Cong releases election manifesto for Rajasthan with promise of caste survey

Cong seeks info of officials who violated norms to benefit BJP in MP polls

Technology News

OpenAI announced voice feature for all ChatGPT app users: Details

ISRO mission to bring soil samples from Moon to Earth: All details inside

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story