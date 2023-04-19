Home / India News / Two-day G20 conference on energy transition begins in Himachal Pradesh

Dharamsala
The two-day G20 Research and Innovation Initiative Gathering (RIIG) conference on building a sustainable and eco-innovative energy transition system commenced at this Himachal Pradesh city on Wednesday.

According to a statement, representatives of G20 countries, 27 foreign delegates and 35 experts from India along with delegates and invitees will participate in the meeting.

The main theme of the RIIG conference during India's G20 presidency in 2023 is Research and Innovation for Equitable Society' with its four priority areas being Materials for Sustainable Energy, Circular bioeconomy, Eco-Innovations for Energy Transition and Scientific Challenges and Opportunities towards Achieving a Sustainable Blue Economy.

The conferences on materials for sustainable energy and circular bioeconomy have already concluded at Ranchi, Jharkhand and Dibrugarh, the statement said.

The areas of focus during the conference include challenges and opportunities in research and innovation, cooperation among member countries on topics like smart energy transformation, storage and management, mission-driven research in sustainable energy transitions, policy frameworks for research and innovation in carbon neutral energy sources and green hydrogen and cooperation between G20 members on specific thematic areas.

This interactive event will further promote active engagement between all key stakeholders, including the 3Ps (people, policies and places) and lead towards an inclusive policy-making approach providing a conceptual framework to mainstream energy transition models across different sectors and collaborations and partnerships among G20 members.

