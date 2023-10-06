Two-day P-20 summit to begin from October 13: LS Speaker Om Birla

Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Om Birla, announced on Friday that a two-day P20 (G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit) conference will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 13.

Om Birla in a Press Conference said that 50 Members of Parliament and 14 General Secretaries including 26 Presidents, 10 Vice-Presidents, 01 Committee Chairman and the IPU President have confirmed their participation in the conference.The President of the Pan African Parliament will attend the P-20 event in India for the first time.

The P-20 summit will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 13 October 2023.India has dedicated its G-20 presidency to the people. Therefore, it is an important responsibility for our legislative institutions to make the P-20 summit as participatory as possible and connect with the general public" he added

Speaker Lok Sabha Om Birla further said that in two days Conference Four high-level sessions will be organized during the summit including

1. Accelerating SDGS

2. Sustainable Energy Transition

3. Women-led Development

4. Transformation in People's Lives through Public Digital Platforms

These sessions will bring together G-20 members and guest countries for wide-ranging discussions on "How Parliament can effectively advance the objectives of the P-20".

A 'Mother of Democracy' exhibition will also be organized to highlight India's ancient and participatory democratic traditions.

A Parliamentary Forum on LIFE (Lifestyle for the Environment) will be organized before the LiFE (Lifestyle for Sustainable Development) Summit on 12 October 2023.

On October 13, the delegates will be taken on a tour of the Parliament House Complex where they will pay floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, after the tour, a cultural evening and dialogue along with dinner will be organized by the Lok Sabha Secretariat in the Parliament complex, said the Lok Sabha Speaker.

The 9th P20 Summit will be jointly organized by the Parliament of India and the Ministry of of External Affairs, Government of India.

Germany and Argentina will not be attending the Summit due to internal reasons, for which both countries have expressed regret

With the support of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the first P-20 summit was held in Buenos Aires, Argentina on November 1 and 2, 2018.