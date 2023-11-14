Home / India News / Two days after Diwali, air quality in Delhi falls to 'severe'; AQI at 430

Two days after Diwali, air quality in Delhi falls to 'severe'; AQI at 430

AQI.CN pegged the air quality index (AQI) in the national capital at 428. The AQI in Punjabi Bagh was recorded at 341, whereas in RK Puram AQI was at 350

BS Web Team New Delhi
File image

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2023 | 11:07 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Following the widespread violation of the firecracker ban across the National Capital Region (NCR), the air quality in Delhi and nearby cities worsened on Tuesday. On Monday morning, toxic haze had returned to Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and surrounding places following the Diwali celebration.

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the air quality index (AQI) in ITO was registered at 430 at 6 AM, and the AQI in Jahangirpuri was recorded at 428. At 9 AM, AQI.CN pegged the air quality index (AQI) in the national capital 417. The AQI in Punjabi Bagh was recorded at 341, whereas in R K Puram AQI was at 350.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium registered an AQI of 910, Karol Bagh 779 , and Lajpat Nagar 959. The AQI at Wazirpur was recorded at 379, while Mundka showed a reading of 388.

Also Read: India's first pollution OPD sees flat response despite spike in AQI

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Mumbai and Kolkata joined New Delhi among the world's top 10 most polluted cities on Monday, after revellers burst firecrackers for Diwali. Mumbai came in sixth in the ranking with an AQI of 157, whereas Kolkata was seventh with an AQI of 154.

Between November 2 and November 9, Delhi witnessed its longest and most severe stretch of air pollution, with the AQI above 390 for a record eight consecutive days. For the six days after November 14, AQI is expected to remain in the "severe" to "very poor" category.

Also Read: Three Indian cities among world's 10 most polluted after Diwali, Delhi tops

Delhi recorded an AQI of 312 on Diwali last year, 382 in 2021, 414 in 2020, 337 in 2019, 281 in 2018, 319 in 2017, and 431 in 2016, according to the CPCB data.

Also Read

Delhi's air quality continues in 'severe' category as AQI hits 488

Delhi's air quality plunges to 'very poor' category with the AQI at 309

Delhi air quality remains 'poor' for third consecutive day with AQI at 261

Delhi's air quality 'severe' with AQI in most parts of city above 400

Delhi's air continues to be 'poor' with AQI at 249, Hanumangarh's worst

Children's Day 2023: History, importance, celebration, theme and more

Pandit Jawaharlal is thought of freedom: Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Nehru

MP polls LIVE: Foreign diplomats to visit state to see BJP's poll campaign

Rajasthan polls 2023 LIVE: BJP to release Sankalp Patra for state on Nov 16

Jharkhand officials leave for U'khand to help in rescue of trapped workers

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Air Quality IndexDelhi PollutionDelhi air qualitySupreme CourtBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 14 2023 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Remote villages in Rajasthan to have polling stations for the first time

G Kishan Reddy hits out at Telangana govt over Hyderabad godown fire

World Cup 2023

Virat Kohli named captain of Cricket Australia's Team of World Cup 2023

Virender Sehwag, Aravinda de Silva, Edulji inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

India News

Ayodhya sets new Guinness world record, light up over 22 lakh diyas

Indian Railways cancels train operations on Nilgiri Mountain Rail route

Economy News

Manufacturing accelerates in Q2, likely to sustain in FY24: Ficci study

Palm and sun oil imports rise to record highs on rebound in consumption

Next Story