Two dead, 12 rescued as three-storey building collapses in UP's Barabanki

Teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are engaged in the relief and rescue work, Barabanki Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Singh said

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2023 | 8:17 AM IST
Two people have died and 12 were rescued while four are still trapped under the debris as a three-storey building collapsed here in the early hours of Monday, police said.

Teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are engaged in the relief and rescue work, Barabanki Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Singh said.

"Around 3 am in the morning, we received information about a building collapse in Barabanki...We have rescued 12 people...we have got information that three-four people are likely still trapped under the debris.. two have died," he added.

Further details are awaited.

Topics :Uttar PradeshBuilding CollapseDeath toll

First Published: Sep 04 2023 | 8:17 AM IST

