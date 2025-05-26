Two firms to set up industrial units in Kuppam, create 8K jobs: Andhra CM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said two companies were allotted land here in Chittoor district to establish industrial units, which will create up to 8,000 jobs.

The Chief Minister noted that Shreeja Milk Producer Organisation will set up a dairy and animal feed processing unit while Mother Dairy will set up a fruit pulp processing unit.

"Met representatives from the Shreeja Milk Producer Organisation and Mother Dairy, in Kuppam. We discussed their transformative investment plans to achieve Zero Poverty, which aligns with our vision for Swarna Andhra. In line with this vision, the companies have been allotted land to establish industrial units in Kuppam," said Naidu in a post on 'X'.

According to the CM, these initiatives aim to strengthen the rural economy by directly procuring milk and horticultural produce from local farmers to enhance their income.

These investments are part of a broader agreement previously signed with the Kuppam Area Development Authority (KADA) to support inclusive development in the region, he said.

I have asked both companies to complete the establishment of their units within 15 to 18 months, Naidu added.