Two injured in consecutive blasts at abandoned house in Manipur's Bishnupur

Two persons were injured in two consecutive explosions in Manipur's Bishnupur district on Monday morning, police said.

The first explosion, suspected to have been caused by an improvised explosive device (IED), occurred around 5.45 am at an abandoned house in Ngaukon in the Phougakchao police station area, they said.

The house has remained abandoned since ethnic violence broke out in the state in May 2023, with its owner and his family currently living at a relief camp.

The second explosion occurred nearly 200 metres away around 8.45 am, when locals gathered after getting news of the earlier blast, police said.