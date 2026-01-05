SC denies bail to Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam: A look at case timeline

The Bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria was hearing the petitions filed by Khalid, Imam, Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa ur Rehman, Shadab Ahmed and Mohd Saleem Khan. The petitioners had challenged a September 2, 2025 order of the Delhi High Court that denied them bail in the alleged “larger conspiracy” case.

Below is a timeline of the major developments in both Umar Khalid’s and Sharjeel Imam’s legal battles:

2020

• February: Communal violence breaks out in northeast Delhi during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), leaving at least 53 people dead and hundreds injured.

• January 28: Sharjeel Imam, a former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader, is arrested for speeches made during anti-CAA protests. He is later booked in the larger Delhi riots conspiracy case under UAPA and Indian Penal Code (IPC) provisions.

• September 13: Activist Umar Khalid is arrested and charged under UAPA and IPC for his alleged role in conspiracy and incitement linked to the riots.