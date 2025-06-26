Two militants from banned outfits held in Manipur, firearms recovered

Security forces have arrested two members of proscribed outfits in Manipur and recovered firearms from their possession, police said on Thursday.

One active cadre of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) was apprehended on Tuesday from one of the floating huts in the Loktak Lake in Bishnupur district, a senior officer said.

One 9 mm pistol and ammunition were recovered from his possession, he said.

"The floating huts on the lake were used as a makeshift transit camp and hideout by militants", the officer said, adding that several household items which were used by cadres of outlawed organisations were recovered and the huts were dismantled.

In a follow-up action, arms and ammunition were recovered from the Nachou Awang Leikai area in the district, the police said. One active cadre of the banned United National Liberation Front (P) was also arrested from his Soibam Leikai residence in Imphal East district, the officer said. Two 9 mm pistols and ammunition were also recovered from his possession, he said. "Overall, the law and order situation in the state was normal," the police said. Security forces have been continuing search operations and area domination exercises in the fringe and vulnerable areas across districts, the officer said. These operations have been conducted in Manipur since ethnic violence broke out two years ago.