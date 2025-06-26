Two militants from banned outfits held in Manipur, firearms recovered

Security forces have arrested two members of proscribed outfits in Manipur and recovered firearms from their possession, police said on Thursday.
One active cadre of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) was apprehended on Tuesday from one of the floating huts in the Loktak Lake in Bishnupur district, a senior officer said.
One 9 mm pistol and ammunition were recovered from his possession, he said.
"The floating huts on the lake were used as a makeshift transit camp and hideout by militants", the officer said, adding that several household items which were used by cadres of outlawed organisations were recovered and the huts were dismantled.
In a follow-up action, arms and ammunition were recovered from the Nachou Awang Leikai area in the district, the police said.
One active cadre of the banned United National Liberation Front (P) was also arrested from his Soibam Leikai residence in Imphal East district, the officer said.
Two 9 mm pistols and ammunition were also recovered from his possession, he said.
"Overall, the law and order situation in the state was normal," the police said.
Security forces have been continuing search operations and area domination exercises in the fringe and vulnerable areas across districts, the officer said.
These operations have been conducted in Manipur since ethnic violence broke out two years ago.
More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.
The Centre had on February 13 imposed the President's rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned.
The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app