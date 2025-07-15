Home / India News / Two SpiceJet flyers try to storm cockpit, offloaded at Delhi airport

Two SpiceJet flyers try to storm cockpit, offloaded at Delhi airport

SpiceJet said the aircraft, which was to fly to Mumbai, returned to the bay and the two passengers were offloaded and later handed over to the CISF

SpiceJet
According to SpiceJet, despite repeated requests by the cabin crew, fellow passengers, and the captain, the two passengers refused to return to their seats. | Photo: Pexels
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 12:49 AM IST
Two unruly passengers were offloaded from a SpiceJet flight at the Delhi airport on Monday after they attempted to forcefully enter the cockpit when the aircraft was taxiing.

SpiceJet said the aircraft, which was to fly to Mumbai, returned to the bay and the two passengers were offloaded and later handed over to the CISF.

"On July 14, 2025, two unruly passengers were offloaded from SpiceJet flight SG 9282 operating from Delhi to Mumbai.

"The two attempted to forcefully approach the cockpit and caused a disruption while the aircraft was taxiing," the airline said in a statement.

According to SpiceJet, despite repeated requests by the cabin crew, fellow passengers, and the captain, the two passengers refused to return to their seats.

The flight SG 9282, originally scheduled to depart at 12:30 pm, departed at 7:21 pm, as per information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics: CISF SpiceJet Delhi airport

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 12:49 AM IST

