Andhra Pradesh cuts liquor prices, tipplers save ₹116 crore every month

Liquor consumers in Andhra Pradesh are collectively saving nearly₹ 116 crore per month, following a reduction in alcohol prices from₹ 10 to₹ 100 per bottle, the first such cut in the state.

During a review meeting with officials, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu instructed them to ensure transparency in the liquor policy, maintain affordable prices, and protect public health. He also stressed the need to prevent the sale of fake or substandard liquor brands, according to an official release on Monday. Naidu directed officials to allow only national and international quality brands into the state, and to prohibit the sale of non-duty paid, illicit, or harmful liquor. Officials informed the CM that the new liquor policy has boosted state revenue, brought back trade lost during the previous YSRCP regime, eliminated fake brands, and contributed to improved public health by helping prevent addiction among economically weaker families.