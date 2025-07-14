Home / India News / Andhra Pradesh cuts liquor prices, tipplers save ₹116 crore every month

Andhra Pradesh cuts liquor prices, tipplers save ₹116 crore every month

During a review meeting with officials, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu instructed them to ensure transparency in the liquor policy, maintain affordable prices, and protect public health

Liquor prices have decreased for the first time by ₹10 to ₹100 per bottle, resulting in overall consumer savings of nearly ₹116 crore per month, keeping prices of 30 brands in Andhra Pradesh lower than those in Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu the release said, quoting officials.
Press Trust of India Amaravati
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 10:45 PM IST
Liquor consumers in Andhra Pradesh are collectively saving nearly₹ 116 crore per month, following a reduction in alcohol prices from₹ 10 to₹ 100 per bottle, the first such cut in the state.

During a review meeting with officials, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu instructed them to ensure transparency in the liquor policy, maintain affordable prices, and protect public health.  He also stressed the need to prevent the sale of fake or substandard liquor brands, according to an official release on Monday. Naidu directed officials to allow only national and international quality brands into the state, and to prohibit the sale of non-duty paid, illicit, or harmful liquor.  Officials informed the CM that the new liquor policy has boosted state revenue, brought back trade lost during the previous YSRCP regime, eliminated fake brands, and contributed to improved public health by helping prevent addiction among economically weaker families.

Previously, the unbranded liquor held a 68 percent market share, has now been overtaken by reputed domestic and international brands, reducing the sale of low-quality alcohol and protecting consumers in the southern state, the officials told the CM.

Naidu ordered banning belt shops (unlicensed liquor outlets), enforcing digital payments, Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based tracking, Global Positioning System (GPS) monitoring, introducing permit rooms and allowing microbreweries in tourist areas to prevent misuse and boost tourism.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

