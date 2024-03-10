Home / India News / U'khand CM Dhami inaugurates, lays foundation stone of development schemes

The chief minister has laid the foundation stone for schemes worth about Rs 7227.36 crore and inaugurated schemes worth Rs 1048.15 crore

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development schemes worth Rs 8275.51 crore from the Chief Minister Camp Office on Sunday.

The chief minister has laid the foundation stone for schemes worth about Rs 7227.36 crore and inaugurated schemes worth Rs 1048.15 crore.

Meanwhile, state ministers, MLAs and MPs were also present virtually in this programme.

Earlier on Saturday, CM Singh Dhami flagged off the Tanakpur-Dehradun Weekly Express Train from Tanakpur Railway Station.

The Chief Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for running the first express train from Tanakpur to Dehradun and also called it the fulfilment of a dream as this is the first express train to Dehradun from Tanakpur Railway Station built after independence.

The Chief Minister said that in the operation of the Tanakpur Express, many important cities have been directly connected from Tanakpur to Dehradun, which will provide convenience to the people.

Through this express, people connected to Banbasa, Khatima, Pilibhit, Bhojipura, Bareilly City, Bareilly Junction, Chandosi, Moradabad, Najibabad, Laksar, Haridwar railway stations will get an easy option to travel and their time will also be saved.

Along with this, this train service will also become a better option of transport for the devotees coming from these cities to visit Maa Purnagiri.

