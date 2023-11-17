Home / India News / U'khand tunnel: IAF deploys C-17 to airlift critical equipment from Indore

U'khand tunnel: IAF deploys C-17 to airlift critical equipment from Indore

Working round-the-clock with a powerful machine, rescue workers have drilled through up to 24 metres of rubble in the Silkyara tunnel till Friday afternoon, inching closer to the 40 trapped labourers

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2023 | 10:18 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Amid rescue operations underway in Uttarakhand at the Silkyara tunnel site, a C-17 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force has been deployed to airlift almost 22 tonnes of critical equipment from Indore to Dehradun, officials said on Friday.

Working round-the-clock with a powerful machine, rescue workers have drilled through up to 24 metres of rubble in the Silkyara tunnel till Friday afternoon, inching closer to the 40 labourers trapped inside for five days.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"The IAF has continued with its operations to assist the ongoing tunnel rescue underway at Dharasu, Uttarakhand. An IAF C-17 has been deployed to airlift almost 22 Tonnes of critical equipment from Indore to Dehradun. #FirstResponders #HADROps," the IAF posted on X.

It also shared images of the C-17 aircraft and a machine on-board in its post.

Also Read

40 trapped in tunnel Collapse in Uttarakhand: Here is what we know so far

Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: New equipment shows some results, raises hopes

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Technical issues affect rescue operations

U'khand Tunnel collapse: May take 2 more days to rescue trapped labourers

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Protests break out on fourth day of rescue op

India to hold annual conference on development priorities of Global South

Messe Muenchen India, SEMI collaborate to organise Semicon India next year

Atmosphere being created for religious conversion: VHP on Nuh voilence

Fragmentation of efforts leaves people to fend for themselves: Health min

3.1 mn passengers booked QR-code tickets via DMRC app during Oct 1-Nov 15

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :UttarakhandIndian Air ForceIndore

First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 10:18 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World Cups

ICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story