Uber launches operations in Jammu & Kashmir; starting with Srinagar

Ride-hailing giant Uber announced the launch of its operations in Jammu & Kashmir, with its first stop in Srinagar. The ride-hailing app has debuted its popular ‘UberGo’, and the outstation product ‘Intercity’ in the Valley. Uber said that it is committed to offering convenient, affordable, and safe mobility options to more and more riders across the country, and the launch of operations in Srinagar is a step in that direction.

“The launch of our operations in Srinagar marks our presence in the popular tourism hub of Jammu & Kashmir, and we are excited to serve the riders in one of India’s all-time favourite travel destinations,” said Shiva Shailendran, Head of Supply and Regional Operations. “Tourists as well as locals will now find a trusted ride in and around Srinagar with a few taps on the app. The launch of our service will also create meaningful earning opportunities for drivers and will support the economic growth of local communities.”

Uber’s launch in Srinagar is in line with its expansion plans in India, with an aim to increase its footprint and product offerings to regional markets. Residents of Srinagar and visiting tourists can now book Uber Go and Uber Intercity rides for their mobility needs. Intercity rides can be booked to tourist destinations around Srinagar, including Gulmarg, Sonmarg, and Pahalgam.

Intercity trips can now be booked for return journeys lasting up to 5 days, where riders can retain their Uber and the driver, adding stops as they go. To aid journey planning, all Uber rides can now be booked up to 90 days in advance, helping riders schedule their travel better. This feature also helps drivers as they can now forecast their future earnings in advance and plan their expenses accordingly.

Uber said that it aims to offer convenient pick-ups, hassle-free rides, and digital payment options at the touch of a button with its various services. Uber’s city services will also provide its community of drivers with improved earning opportunities, resulting in financial independence and the economic growth of communities.

Uber launched its operations in India in 2013. The company said, 10 years and over 3 billion trips later, it continues to build products to help people get where they need to be. Today, Uber is available across 125 cities in India. It offers customers services such as moto, auto, cars, and even buses - designed for their various intracity and intercity travel needs.