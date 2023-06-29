UCC will bring contentment instead of few sections' appeasement: Choubey

Union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Thursday asserted that a uniform civil code will bring about contentment in society in place of appeasement of a few sections.

The senior BJP leader also expressed hope that the Narendra Modi government will bring the common civil code at the earliest.

"Uniform civil code will lead to 'santishtikaran' (contentment) instead of 'tushtikaran' (appeasement), as the Prime Minister has put so eloquently", said Choubey, referring to PM's speech in Bhopal earlier this week.

The Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Environment, Forest and Climate Change said "uniform civil code will satisfy all sections of the society since all want to live together in peace and make progress".

He also brushed aside allegations of parties opposed to the BJP that the PM had raised the issue to communally polarize society and reap electoral dividends.

"They are opposing it just for the sake of opposition", he quipped.

Choubey, who represents the Buxar Lok Sabha seat of Bihar, bristled at the demand, by the state's ruling 'Mahagathbandhan', for a special economic package from the Centre.

"They should first show the capability to properly spend the funds they have received so far. They cannot expect assistance while indulging in loot", alleged Choubey.

Asked about the scheduled visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Lakhisarai for a rally, Choubey said "Ours is a party in which top leaders also make efforts at mobilization at booth levels".

"The PM had recently taken part in 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot' programme. It is not that we get active only in an election year", said the BJP leader.

Asked about Shah's choice of Lakhisarai, which falls in Munger Lok Sabha constituency, which is represented by JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan alias "Lalan", Choubey said, "they (Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's party) were in reckoning only till they were with us. Now they are left with no stronghold. On the other hand, entire Bihar is a stronghold of the BJP".