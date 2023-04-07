Home / India News / Udaipur DC bans hoisting religious flags on public buildings for 2 months

Udaipur DC bans hoisting religious flags on public buildings for 2 months

The District Collector of Udaipur prohibited hoisting of flags with religious symbols under Section 144 of the Udaipur Criminal Procedure Code, 1973

New Delhi
Udaipur DC bans hoisting religious flags on public buildings for 2 months

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 12:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Udaipur district collector Tarachand Meena issued an order on Wednesday, April 5, which prohibited the installation of religious symbols such as flags on public or other people's property, The Times of India (TOI) has reported. The order has been implemented in the entire urban and rural districts of Udaipur. The order will be applicable from April 5 until the next two months.

The District Collector of Udaipur prohibited hositing of flags with religious symbols under Section 144 of the Udaipur Criminal Procedure Code, 1973 The order prohibited any such hoisting without the prior approval of competent authorities.

The order is applicable to public properties, including government or corporation buildings, public community buildings, rest houses, public parks, road intersections, and electric and telephone poles, the report added.

According to the order, violators would be prosecuted under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The order was issued days after five men were arrested for hoisting saffron flags at the Kumbhalgarh fort. Notably, the incident took place soon after religious preacher Dhirendra Shastri called for such an activity on March 23.

Police filed a case against the religious leader under various sections, including hurting religious sentiments, for his statement calling for replacing flags of a specific colour with saffron flags at the fort, the TOI report said.

Topics :Rajasthan AssemblyRajasthan governmentAshok GehlotVasundhra RajeBS Web ReportsUdaipur

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 12:41 PM IST

Also Read

IND vs BAN Live Streaming: When and how to watch the T20 WC match in India

IND vs BAN T20 World Cup Highlights: India win 5-run thriller vs Bangladesh

Rajasthan govt to organise job fairs in every district: CM Ashok Gehlot

SC asks Centre to check practice of forceful religious conversion

Rajasthan govt implements new rural tourism scheme, promises jobs

Rajasthan Right to Health Bill: The provisions and why doctors protested

India provided Covid medicines, vaccines to over 180 countries: Mandaviya

No entry for heavy vehicles on Noida expressway from 7 am to 10 pm

No leaves for Punjab police till Apr 14 as Amritpal calls for Sarbat Khalsa

'Don't spread rumours': Punjab Police denies news of Amritpal's surrender

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story