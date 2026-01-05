Weather update: Cold wave, dense fog to persist in north India till Jan 11

Cold wave and dense fog conditions are set to persist across large parts of north, central and eastern India over the coming days. The minimum temperatures are expected to fall further in several regions, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather office said there would be no significant change in minimum temperatures over northwest India over the next two days, followed by a gradual decline of 2–3 degrees Celsius during the subsequent two days. Temperatures are likely to stabilise thereafter. In central and eastern India, minimum temperatures are expected to fall gradually by 2–4 degrees Celsius over the next three days, with no major change anticipated over the following four days.

Over Maharashtra, minimum temperatures are likely to remain largely unchanged over the next 24 hours before declining by 2–3 degrees Celsius during the subsequent four days. In contrast, Gujarat may see a gradual rise of 2–3 degrees Celsius in night temperatures over the next five days, after which conditions are expected to remain steady. No significant change in minimum temperatures is forecast for the remaining parts of the country. Dense fog to persist The IMD has issued a series of dense fog warnings, with northern states likely to be the worst affected. Dense to very dense fog is very likely to continue during night and morning hours at some places over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh till January 7, and over east Uttar Pradesh till January 8.

Isolated dense fog conditions are expected over west Uttar Pradesh till January 5, and over Madhya Pradesh and Odisha till January 6. Foggy conditions are also likely in pockets across Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till January 9, while parts of Punjab, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Chandigarh may continue to experience reduced visibility till January 11. Several eastern and northeastern states, including Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, are expected to witness dense fog conditions till January 7. Cold day and cold wave warnings issued Cold day conditions are very likely at isolated pockets over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, west Madhya Pradesh and Bihar on January 5, while cold wave conditions are forecast over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh between January 5 and 8.