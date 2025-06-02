Govt to launch Umeed portal on June 6 to digitise, regulate Waqf properties

The central government is preparing to roll out a new platform called the ‘Umeed’ portal on June 6, aimed at improving the management and transparency of Waqf properties across India, according to a report by India Today.

The name 'Umeed' stands for Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency, and Development. The portal will serve as a centralised system to register all Waqf properties across the country, the report added.

Mandatory registration within six months

Under the new plan, all Waqf properties must be registered on the portal within six months of its launch. Each registration must include full details such as measurements (length and width) and geotagged locations.

Properties that are registered under women’s names will not be eligible to be classified as Waqf properties. However, women, children, and people from economically weaker sections will continue to be key beneficiaries of Waqf assets. The State Waqf Boards will be responsible for helping with property registrations. If technical or serious issues prevent registration within the deadline, a one- to two-month extension may be granted. After that, any unregistered property will be labelled as disputed and referred to the Waqf Tribunal for settlement. Linked to New Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 The launch comes soon after the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which received presidential assent from President Droupadi Murmu on 5 April. The Bill was passed by both Houses of Parliament after considerable debate.

Currently, multiple petitions challenging the Waqf Act are pending before the Supreme Court. The central government has asked the court to dismiss these petitions, arguing that the Act is not in violation of constitutional rights. On April 17, the Supreme Court refused to stay the law after the government promised not to enforce some provisions for now. In the most recent hearing on 27 May, the court asked the Centre and other parties to submit their responses. What is Waqf Law? The term ‘waqf’ comes from the Arabic word waqufa, meaning to detain, hold, or tie up. In Islamic tradition, it refers to a charitable endowment where property is donated permanently for religious or charitable purposes.

Once declared as Waqf, the property cannot be sold, inherited, or transferred. A Waqf involves three main roles: The wāqif: the person who donates or dedicates the property.

The mawqūf 'alayh: the beneficiaries who receive the support or benefits.

The mutawalli: the trustee who manages the property. Major changes in the new law The new Waqf law introduces major reforms in how such properties are managed. It increases government oversight in both managing the assets and handling disputes. Waqf Boards or tribunals. A key change is that the decisions of the Waqf Tribunal will no longer be final. Those unhappy with the tribunal’s ruling can now appeal directly to the relevant high court within 90 days. This is intended to strengthen judicial supervision and prevent misuse of power by theor tribunals.