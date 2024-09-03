UN, Odisha govt launch India's first 'grain ATM' to boost food security

The Government of Odisha, in collaboration with the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), will set up 24-hour grain dispensing machines, known as 'Annapurti' across the state in a bid to boost food security.





ALSO READ: UN praises Odisha govt's disaster management, food security, millet mission The first such 'grain ATM' was inaugurated in Bhubaneshwar on August 9, according to a UN press release. It was launched by Odisha Minister Krushna Chandra Patra, with Nozomi Hashimoto, Deputy Country Director for WFP in India, also in attendance. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Bid to boost nutritional security “The initiative aims to bolster nutritional security under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), with plans to expand the ATM network across the state, ensuring continuous access to essential food grains for beneficiaries…,” the release stated.

Under NFSA, the Centre has made provisions to provide free food grains to 813.5 million beneficiaries. The scheme focuses on the most vulnerable 67 per cent of India’s population.

“This is a significant initiative in partnership with the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to achieve nutritional security in the state, which is focused on food security. The ATMs will be set up across the state to provide food grains to beneficiaries with 24/7 access under the National Food Security Act,” the minister said at the launch.

More From This Section

“Odisha presents a success story with global relevance. We are humbled to see the Annapurti, a made-in-India globally awarded solution operational in many states, evolving to add more functionalities and features based on a year-long pilot and testing,” said Hashimoto.

How do these 'grain ATMs' work?

To access these grain ATMs, people can use their valid public distribution system ration card, regardless of the state and Union territory. The 'Annapurti' grain ATM can dispense up to 50 kilograms of grain in just five minutes, round the clock, cutting wait times by 70 per cent.

After biometric authentication, it provides full food rations consistently. Its modular design makes it easy to set up in different spaces, and it’s energy-efficient, with the option to connect to solar panels for automatic refilling.