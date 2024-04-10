UN praises Odisha govt's disaster management, food security, millet mission

UN resident coordinator in India Shombi Sharp has commended the Odisha government's initiatives in disaster management, food security, 5T governance, Human Development Indicators (HDI) indicators, and the Millet Mission during a meeting with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Naveen Niwas here.

Sharp, visiting Odisha, discussed the state's development trajectory and its collaboration with UN agencies, noting their fruitful partnership.

He lauded Odisha's progress in enhancing HDI indicators and its disaster management efforts, particularly under Patnaik's leadership, which prioritised community-led systems following the Super Cyclone in 1999.

Sharp highlighted Odisha's recognition as a leading state in disaster management, citing international accolades for its handling of Cyclone Phailin and Cyclone Fani.

"Today, Odisha is recognised as a leading state in managing disasters. The UN felicitated Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in 2013 for handling the Cyclone Phailin in 2019 with the New York Times carrying a front-page article on the state's handling of the Cyclone Fani and asked nations to learn from it," a state government official said on Tuesday.

He also praised Odisha's achievements in food security, citing the Millet Mission as a model for India and the world.

Odisha's ranking as No. 1 in implementing the National Food Security Act and its transformation from a state with starvation cases to a major food surplus contributor were noted.

Sharp acknowledged Odisha's pro-poor policies, including the Aahar centres providing affordable cooked meals.

"Due to the pro-poor policies of Patnaik, Odisha now has a wide food security network to ensure that people are getting sufficient nutritious food. Odisha even runs the Aahar centres across the state, where the cooked food is served at Rs 5," the official added.

Odisha's advocacy for local millets and its environmentally sustainable efforts received global acclaim, with the Millet Mission earning praise for its innovative and inclusive initiatives, he added.

Sharp also discussed the transformative impact of 5T governance principles Transparency, Technology, Teamwork, Time, and Transformation implemented since 2019, which accelerated Odisha's growth trajectory.

Patnaik expressed gratitude to Sharp for the visit, affirming Odisha's commitment to continued collaboration with UN agencies to leverage global best practices. Both parties acknowledged each other's contributions on social media platforms.