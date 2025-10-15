Vaishnaw warns railway suppliers of blacklisting amid high-speed rail push

Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday issued a stern warning to the country’s rail component manufacturers, saying the ministry would be “ruthless” against mediocrity and would not hesitate to blacklist any company producing substandard equipment.

Speaking at the Indian Railway Equipment Exhibition 2025, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Vaishnaw urged the private sector to overhaul its manufacturing processes, emphasising that incremental progress would no longer be acceptable.

“Incrementalism will not work now. Please be prepared — those who do not improve will lose out,” he said, adding that he has directed the Railway Board to appoint officials who will strictly monitor quality checks.

“They should actually debar, delist, and sometimes even blacklist people who are manufacturing substandard quality equipment – absolutely no mercy on those supplying low-quality material to railways,” Vaishnaw said. Push for indigenous world-class capacity Vaishnaw said the Indian Railways would pursue world-class indigenous manufacturing capacity as it moves ahead with dedicated high-speed passenger corridors. “The capacity has to increase substantially, not only for conventional railway tracks. These new corridors and track expansions will be key focus areas in the coming years,” he said. The minister announced that the ministry has set a target to build 7,000 km of high-speed rail corridors by 2047, with dedicated passenger corridors designed for speeds of up to 350 km per hour.

He called on component manufacturers to improve quality control, material selection, procurement, heat treatment, and assembly processes, stressing that passenger safety must take precedence over cost. “We will significantly improve the processes that go into manufacturing track components. Specifications have to improve at least tenfold — whether it is signalling, earthing, track systems, or locomotive and coach equipment,” he said. The Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) has been working on new benchmarks for three years, and Vaishnaw said substantial revisions will be announced soon. He urged industry leaders to innovate in alignment with upcoming projects like Vande Bharat, Kavach, and Amrit Bharat trains.

Next-gen Kavach for high-speed rail Vaishnaw said the ministry is developing Kavach 5.0, the next version of India’s indigenous automatic train protection system, designed for speeds up to 280 kmph. “We will keep rolling out Kavach 4.0 for some years and, in parallel, develop Kavach 5.0, which will become the standard for all dedicated passenger routes. It will have its own signalling and command system — a big opportunity for the industry as we modernise,” he said. Vande Bharat 4.0 on track within 18 months Vaishnaw said the ministry is working to introduce Vande Bharat 4.0 trains within 18 months, with improvements across all aspects — from design and materials to passenger comfort.