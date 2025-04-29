Union Cabinet to meet tomorrow for the first time since Pahalgam attack

The Union Cabinet will convene on Wednesday (April 30) for its first meeting since the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. The meeting, scheduled for 11 am, follows a series of swift actions taken by the Indian government in response to the massacre.

ALSO READ: India slams Pak at UN over Khwaja Asif's 'open confession' on Pahalgam After the attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting on April 23, where a range of punitive measures were decided against Pakistan. These included halting the Indus Waters Treaty, shutting down the Wagah-Attari border, and reducing the Pakistani diplomatic presence in India. The government has made it clear that the attack was allegedly orchestrated from across the border, prompting New Delhi to downgrade diplomatic ties.

Pakistan, however, has denied any involvement in the attack and retaliated by closing its airspace to Indian flights and suspending the Simla Agreement, which governs bilateral relations. Tensions between the two nations have since escalated with the Pakistan Army violating the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) by carrying out unprovoked small arms fire during the night between April 28 and 29, targeting areas across Kupwara and Baramulla districts in Jammu and Kashmir, as well as the Akhnoor sector.

Pahalgam terror attack

ALSO READ: Video: Ziplining tourist accidentally captures Pahalgam horror unfold The Pahalgam terror attack claimed at least 26 lives, including 25 Indian citizens and one Nepali national. The attack, which targetted tourists in a remote valley, has further strained relations between India and Pakistan.

The Resistance Front (TRF) had initially claimed responsibility for the attack, but later backtracked. The group has been linked to the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).