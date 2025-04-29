Home / India News / Union Cabinet to meet tomorrow for the first time since Pahalgam attack

Union Cabinet to meet tomorrow for the first time since Pahalgam attack

Tensions between India and Pakistan have flared since the Pahalgam attack last week, in which at least 26 people were killed

CCS meeting, Pahalgam attack, Indus
In this image released by PMO on, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), in New Delhi. At least 26 people were killed in a terror attack in Pahalgam on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 2:08 PM IST
The Union Cabinet will convene on Wednesday (April 30) for its first meeting since the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. The meeting, scheduled for 11 am, follows a series of swift actions taken by the Indian government in response to the massacre.
 
After the attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting on April 23, where a range of punitive measures were decided against Pakistan. These included halting the Indus Waters Treaty, shutting down the Wagah-Attari border, and reducing the Pakistani diplomatic presence in India. The government has made it clear that the attack was allegedly orchestrated from across the border, prompting New Delhi to downgrade diplomatic ties. 
 
Pakistan, however, has denied any involvement in the attack and retaliated by closing its airspace to Indian flights and suspending the Simla Agreement, which governs bilateral relations. Tensions between the two nations have since escalated with the Pakistan Army violating the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) by carrying out unprovoked small arms fire during the night between April 28 and 29, targeting areas across Kupwara and Baramulla districts in Jammu and Kashmir, as well as the Akhnoor sector. 
     ALSO READ: Pahalgam attack: 537 Pak nationals left India through Attari in 4 days  

Pahalgam terror attack

The Pahalgam terror attack claimed at least 26 lives, including 25 Indian citizens and one Nepali national. The attack, which targetted tourists in a remote valley, has further strained relations between India and Pakistan. 

The Resistance Front (TRF) had initially claimed responsibility for the attack, but later backtracked. The group has been linked to the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).
 
The United Nations has urged both countries to exercise restraint, but the situation remains tense, with Indian security forces intensifying their search for the attackers. 
 
First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

