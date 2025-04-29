Tuesday, April 29, 2025 | 10:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / India slams Pak at UN over Khwaja Asif's 'open confession' on Pahalgam

India slams Pak at UN over Khwaja Asif's 'open confession' on Pahalgam

Ambassador Yojna Patel slammed Pakistan for exploiting the United Nations forum to 'indulge in propaganda and make baseless allegations against India'

India at UN

India at UN

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 10:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India has voiced strong objections at the United Nations about a Pakistani minister’s comments on training and funding terrorists. This comes in the wake of heightened tensions between the two countries following the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that left 26 tourists dead.
 
At the launch of the Victims of Terrorism Association Network in New York, India’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Yojna Patel, described India as a “victim of cross-border terrorism” and referenced Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif’s ‘open confession’ about Pakistan’s history of supporting terrorist organisations. “The whole world has heard Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khwaja Asif admitting and confessing Pakistan’s history of supporting, training and funding terror organisations. This open confession surprises no one and exposes Pakistan as a rogue state fuelling global terrorism and destabilising the region. The world can no longer turn a blind eye,” Patel said, in reference to a recent television interview.
 
 
After the Pahalgam terror attack, Khwaja Asif was questioned by a Sky News journalist about Pakistan’s involvement in supporting terrorist groups. "We have been doing this dirty work for the US for the past three decades, including the West and the UK,” Asif had responded.
 
Patel also hit out at Pakistan for exploiting and weakening the international forum to “indulge in propaganda and make baseless allegations against India”.
 
UN Security Council denounces Pahalgam attack 

Also Read

Army, Indian Army, BSF

India can't be just a spectator in race for tech supremacy: Army officer

IAF, Indian Air Force

India's armed forces struggle with preparedness amid rising strategic risks

Anil Chauhan, Anil, CDS

Indian military space doctrine expected in 2-3 months: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan

Premiumdefence, indian army, army

Profits up, gaps remain: OFB overhaul yields mixed results three years on

Assam Rifles Raising Day 2025

Assam Rifles Raising Day 2025: What is it and why is it celebrated today?

Last week, the UN Security Council strongly condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack, stressing the need to bring the organisers and sponsors of the act to justice.
 
“The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of this reprehensible act of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice,” the statement said.
 
In response to the Pahalgam attack, India implemented several diplomatic and security measures, including suspending the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, stopping overland trade via the Integrated Check Post at Attari, and suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani citizens, requiring those already within India to depart within 40 hours.
   
Also readAll but one Pak citizen sent back from UP after Pahalgam attack: State govt  Pakistan resorts to unprovoked firing
 
Meanwhile, Pakistani troops breached the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir for the fifth night in a row, extending the arc of violations to include the Akhnoor sector in Jammu district. The Indian Army responded in a measured and effective manner to the provocation, an official said.

More From This Section

hot, summer, heat, heat waves, New Delhi Heat, New Delhi Summer

Delhi weather: Rain likely to bring relief from heat, AQI remains 'poor'

Firefighters and fire tendors deployed at the site trying get control of the fire in warehouse. | Photo: PTI

Major fire at electronics goods showroom in Mumbai; 12 fire engines on spot

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

All but one Pak citizen sent back from UP after Pahalgam attack: State govt

Baramulla Sajad Lone,Baramulla Sajad,Baramulla

Kashmiris will no longer tolerate violence: Sajad Lone on Pahalgam attack

Supreme Court, SC

C'garh liquor scam: SC says govt virtually penalising accused in custody

Topics : Indian military Pakistan United Nations United Nations Security Council BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 10:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOUltraTech Cement Results 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayTS SSC 10th Result 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon