Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Ayodhya on two-day visit

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived in Ayodhya on Wednesday for a two-day visit.

Sitharaman was received at the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport by Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna and Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, according to an official statement.

Traditional melodies filled the air as her convoy, under tight security, proceeded to Hotel Radisson, before she began her scheduled engagements.

Sitharaman's visit marks a special cultural event at Brihaspati Kund in Tedhi Bazaar, where she, along with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, will unveil the statues of three legendary South Indian musicians -- Tyagaraja Swamigal, Purandara Dasa and Arunachala Kavi -- the statement said.