Home / India News / Union Home Minister Shah holds massive roadshow in poll-bound Karnataka

Union Home Minister Shah holds massive roadshow in poll-bound Karnataka

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday held a massive roadshow here, waving at a large enthusiastic crowd along the route, as he sought people's support, ahead of May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka

Gubbi (K'taka)
Union Home Minister Shah holds massive roadshow in poll-bound Karnataka

2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 3:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday held a massive roadshow here, waving at a large enthusiastic crowd along the route, as he sought people's support, ahead of the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka.

Shah, standing on a specially designed vehicle accompanied by Tumakur Member of Parliament G S Basavaraj and other leaders, was greeted by people gathered on the sides of the roads and on nearby buildings.

A large number of party workers walked along with Shah's vehicle holding BJP flags and shouting slogans praising BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, amid drum sounds.

At the end of the road shadow here in Tumakuru district, the Home Minister urged people to vote for the BJP candidate, and to ensure that a "double engine government" under the leadership of Modi comes to power.

Former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai have done a lot of work for Karnataka, he said, adding that the BJP government has ended four per cent Muslim reservation and has increased the quota of Vokkaligas, Lingayats, and SC/STs.

"If Congress comes to power, they will take back all these reservations (hiked) and once again bring in Muslim reservations. Do you want four per cent Muslim reservation? (to come back)", he asked.

Highlighting measures taken by the BJP government for the benefit of Areca nut farmers, Shah said: "If you ensure a double engine government comes to power in Karnataka, Modi ji will once again become Prime Minister in 2024".

Also Read

Amit Shah assures proactive steps to address demand for 'Frontier Nagaland'

Amit Shah to take part in roadshow in poll-bound Nagaland on Feb 20

Projects worth Rs 1.76 trillion to be completed by 2025 in NE: Amit Shah

Amit Shah slams Congress: Autocracy of one family is in danger

NEP 2020 brought education out of narrow thinking, says Amit Shah

CM Bommai says BJP manifesto will catapult K'taka as "most powerful state"

Back in action: HAL's ALH Dhruv helicopters begin flying operations

Forest official bumped up surveillance in Gondia amid movement of elephant

Centre revises nutritional standards for kids' food safety schemes

CM Patel greets people on Gujarat Foundation Day; skips official function

Topics :KarnatakaElection

First Published: May 01 2023 | 5:00 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story