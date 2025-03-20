Union minister's nephew killed over water dispute with brother in Bihar

Union minister Nityanand Rai's nephew was killed in a dispute over drinking water in Bihar's Bhagalpur district.

The incident occurred in Jagatpur village, where gunfire resulted in the death of Vishwajit Yadav, Rai's nephew. His brother, Jayjeet, was critically wounded and his mother, Hina Devi, also suffered a gunshot injury to her hand.

According to the police, Vishwajit and Jayjeet got into an argument over water from a tap. The argument escalated into violence as the two brothers fired at each other, leading to Vishwajit's death. The injured were rushed to a hospital in Bhagalpur.

"We got information that two brothers shot each other in Jagatpur village around 7.30 am today. In the incident, one brother was injured and one died in hospital. Post-mortem of the deceased man is being done," Naugachhia Superintendent of Police Prerna Kumar told news agency ANI.

"Prima facie, it appears to have been a fight over water from a tap, which escalated so much that they shot at each other. The two men have been identified as Vishwajeet and Jayjeet. Prompt action has been taken, and statements are being recorded. We have information (that the two men are relatives of the Union minister)," she added.

Following the incident, Range Inspector General Vivek Kumar directed Naugachhia SP to evaluate the situation and implement strict security measures.

Also Read

"Jayjeet has been referred for advanced treatment. Police continue to conduct a thorough investigation, with Naugachhia police maintaining a presence at the scene," SP Prerna Kumar said.

(With agency inputs)