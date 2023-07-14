Union Minister Reddy invites US businesses to invest in tourism sector

Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) G Kishan Reddy invited US businesses and companies to invest in India's vibrant and diverse tourism sector.

Reddy, who arrived here on Thursday for a five-day visit, sought investment while addressing a community reception organised at the Consulate General of India in New York.

The minister will deliver a keynote address at the ongoing High-level Political Forum at the UN headquarters on Friday, besides attending various official and community engagements, he said in a tweet on Thursday.

In his address at the Consulate to Indian-American community members and diaspora, Reddy highlighted the economic growth in India, Make in India initiatives of the Narendra Modi government, the start-up ecosystem in the country as well as various measures being undertaken to boost industries, including tourism, across the country.

He asserted that the government has created an enabling environment through policies and regulations.

Inviting investments in the sector, Reddy assured that US businesses and companies keen to invest in the tourism sector in India would be welcomed and supported wholeheartedly by the government and his ministry.

Calling Indians living across the world to send at least five non-Indian families to India as tourists every year, Reddy urged the diaspora community to encourage their non-Indian friends, associates and communities to invest and experience tourism offered in India - from culture, cruise, craft, and film tourism to festivals, weddings, wildlife, Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE), eco, adventure, rural and spiritual tourism.

Responding to a question, he called Assam one of the most vibrant states in India.

He said that for the last 30 years, the development that was possible and could have been achieved in the northeast region of India, including Assam, has not happened due to different insurgent groups operating there.

Reddy asserted that today road connectivity has been established in the Northeast between state capitals and important cities with national highways as well as air and train connectivity.

The minister also noted that the recent violence in Manipur is clashes" between two communities and "not a terrorism activity."



He added that there are stable governments in the North East states and a "healthy competition" exists between chief ministers to develop and attract investment and growth.

"In the coming decade, North East will witness a tremendous rise in tourists and tourism, people from all over will want to visit the North East. That will be the situation in the next ten years, Reddy said.

He added that there is immense scope for the tourism sector in India's northeast region, but there has not been sufficient private investment. Reddy added that without private investment, tourism in any country cannot be developed and moved forward.

With India currently presiding over G20, Reddy said that more than 100 meetings under the presidency of the grouping have been conducted across the length and breadth of the country, providing an opportunity for delegates and officials from the G20 nations to witness and experience the rich cultural heritage and tourism landmarks of India.

The minister said that under its G20 Presidency and from tourism's point of view, India has focussed and prioritised a sustainable and inclusive future for all, technological transformation, digital public infrastructure, multilateral institutions for the 21st century as well as women-led development.

Reddy said India's tourism and hospitality industry is one of the largest industries and one of the largest employment-generating sectors in the country.

He said in the tourism sector, the Government of India has adopted a whole-of-government approach, and various ministries, including External Affairs and Civil Aviation, are working together in this regard.

He noted that the world is facing various challenges, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and countries in India's neighbourhood and others around the globe facing turmoil and financial crisis.

However, Reddy said India has shown stability and growth even in these challenging times.

Radha Katyal Narang, Director (G20), Ministry of Tourism, gave a detailed presentation on the tourism industry in India at the event.