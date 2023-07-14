Home / India News / Yamuna River reaches record high: Here's how to check water levels online

Yamuna River reaches record high: Here's how to check water levels online

The water level at the Old Delhi Railway Bridge has surged to 208.65 meters, surpassing the danger mark by 3.32 meters

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2023 | 12:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi is grappling with severe flooding as the water level of the Yamuna River continues to rise. After remaining steady for four hours, the water level surged to an all-time high of 208.65 meters, surpassing the danger mark by 3.32 meters, as reported by PTI.

This flood level has broken a 45-year-old record previously set at 207.49 meters. Areas such as the Yamuna floodplains, Civil Lines, and Kashmere Gate, which are situated in low-lying regions, have been particularly affected by the flooding.

Due to this unprecedented degree of flooding, several roads have been submerged, leading to massive traffic congestion and delays. The Delhi government has taken measures to mitigate the situation through the closure of all schools, colleges, and universities until Sunday. Non-essential government offices have also been ordered to shut down, with employees advised to work from home.

Old Delhi Railway Bridge can be accessed in real-time through a flood alert portal of the Central Water Commission (CWC) to check the water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi online.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to check the Yamuna River's water level online:

Step 1: Open the CWC flood alert portal by visiting https://ffs.india-water.gov.in/
Step 2: On the website, you will find a ticker at the top displaying the latest water levels of various rivers at different measuring points.
Step 3: Select the measuring station you're interested in. In this case, choose "Delhi Old Railway Bridge."
Step 4: A page will open, presenting a detailed chart that showcases recorded water levels on different dates and times.

On this page, essential information such as the danger water level mark, current water level, forecasted water level, previous records, and cumulative daily rainfall can be found. The water levels are being frequently updated to provide information in real-time.

Also Read

Yamuna flows at a record level; water spills out on some roads in Delhi

LIVE: Traffic goes haywire as Yamuna floodwaters enter central Delhi

Life upended for Delhi's ghat-dwellers as Yamuna breaches 45-year record

IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi, heatwaves likely to return in Bihar

LIVE: Net direct tax collection grows 16% to Rs 4.75 trn, says I-T dept

Yamuna river reclaims ancient banks around Red Fort as Delhi floods

Tomato puree, frozen veggies in high demand as prices of fresh produce soar

Chandrayaan-3 mission will carry hopes and dreams of our nation: PM Modi

LIVE: Hopes, dreams of our nation, says PM ahead of Chandrayaan-3 launch

Top headlines: Chandrayaan-3 launch, Foxconn's change of heart, and more

Topics :DelhiIndia floodsFlood in IndiaFloods in IndiaYamuna riverBS Web ReportsDelhi weather

First Published: Jul 14 2023 | 12:59 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story