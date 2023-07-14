Yamuna River reaches record high: Here's how to check water levels online

Delhi is grappling with severe flooding as the water level of the Yamuna River continues to rise. After remaining steady for four hours, the water level surged to an all-time high of 208.65 meters, surpassing the danger mark by 3.32 meters, as reported by PTI.

This flood level has broken a 45-year-old record previously set at 207.49 meters. Areas such as the Yamuna floodplains, Civil Lines, and Kashmere Gate, which are situated in low-lying regions, have been particularly affected by the flooding.

Due to this unprecedented degree of flooding, several roads have been submerged, leading to massive traffic congestion and delays. The Delhi government has taken measures to mitigate the situation through the closure of all schools, colleges, and universities until Sunday. Non-essential government offices have also been ordered to shut down, with employees advised to work from home.

Old Delhi Railway Bridge can be accessed in real-time through a flood alert portal of the Central Water Commission (CWC) to check the water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi online.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to check the Yamuna River's water level online:

Step 1: Open the CWC flood alert portal by visiting https://ffs.india-water.gov.in/

Step 2: On the website, you will find a ticker at the top displaying the latest water levels of various rivers at different measuring points.

Step 3: Select the measuring station you're interested in. In this case, choose "Delhi Old Railway Bridge."

Step 4: A page will open, presenting a detailed chart that showcases recorded water levels on different dates and times.

On this page, essential information such as the danger water level mark, current water level, forecasted water level, previous records, and cumulative daily rainfall can be found. The water levels are being frequently updated to provide information in real-time.