Union Ministers Rupala, Murugan interact with coastal communities in Kerala

Union Ministers Parshotham Rupala and L Murugan on Saturday took part in various events in Thrissur and Kochi as part of the seventh phase of Central government initiative 'Sagar Parikrama' programme and interacted with the people of the coastal region. They also received petitions from those working in the fisheries sector.

The Union Ministers also attended and addressed the 'Sagar Parikrama'- 'Theera Sadas' programme at Thriprayar.

Union Fisheries Department, Officer on Special Duty, Abhilaksh Likhi, said the Government of India was committed to the welfare and development of small fishermen in Kerala under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).

The PMMSY scheme by the Ministry of Fisheries was launched to bring about ecologically healthy, economically viable, and socially inclusive development of the fisheries sector in India.

Likhi said that the Centre was ensuring that the livelihood of the fishers was protected and all necessary steps would be taken for addressing their grievances.

In a statement, he said the foundation stone for modernisation of the Cochin Fishing Harbour at a cost of Rs 169 crore will be laid by Union Fisheries Minister Parshotham Rupala on Sunday.

As part of the Sagar Parikrama programme, the Union Ministers will also participate in various programmes in Kochi today.

On Friday, they had visited Mahe and interacted with the fishermen during an outreach programme held at the Civil Station there.

Speaking on the occasion, Rupala said that the Kisan Credit Card scheme implemented by the Central Government in 2019 was a gift to the fishermen by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

The Union Ministers also distributed pension papers under the new pension scheme to 63 people working in the fishing sector.

The Sagar Parikrama programme aims to meet fishermen, fish farmers and beneficiaries of various government schemes and to interact with them to hear directly from them about their issues and suggestions to further uplift the fisheries sector in the country for the benefit of all stakeholders.