NEET-UG result: Rajasthan's Mahesh Kumar tops, MP's Utkarsh Awadhiya second

Among females, Delhi's Avika Aggarwal emerged topper, bagging the fifth rank nationally

NEET UG
The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) is the largest entrance exam in the country in terms of the number of candidates appearing for the test | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Rajasthan's Mahesh Kumar has topped the medical entrance exam NEET-UG, while Madhya Pradhesh's Utkarsh Awadhiya has bagged the second rank, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Saturday.

More than 12.36 lakh candidates out of 22.09 lakh test takers qualified the exam. The number is down from last year's 13.15 lakh qualifying candidates. However, the number of test takers was also higher last year at over 23.33 lakh.

Maharashtra's Krishang Joshi and Delhi's Mrinal Kishore Jha bagged the third and fourth ranks, respectively.

ALSO READ: NEET-UG 2025: Students raise alarm over faulty papers, urge NTA action

Among females, Delhi's Avika Aggarwal emerged topper, bagging the fifth rank nationally.

The maximum qualifying candidates are from Uttar Pradesh (over 1.70 lakh), followed by Maharashtra (over 1.25 lakh) and Rajasthan (over 1.19 lakh).

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) is the largest entrance exam in the country in terms of the number of candidates appearing for the test.

The NTA conducts the NEET every year for admission into medical colleges. A total of 1,08,000 seats are available for the MBSS course -- approximately 56,000 in government hospitals, and about 52,000 in private colleges.

Admissions to undergraduate courses in dentistry, Ayurveda, Unani and Siddha also utilise NEET results for admission.

Topics :NEET UGNEET resultNEET-UGNEET medical entrance test

First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

