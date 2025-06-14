NEET UG 2025 Fraud: CBI arrests two for promising fake score boosts

In a major crackdown on examination-related fraud, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday has arrested two private individuals for allegedly deceiving NEET UG 2025 aspirants and their parents by falsely promising to manipulate exam scores in exchange for large sums of money.

The CBI registered a case on June 9, 2025, following allegations that the two accused—residents of Solapur and Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra—had defrauded candidates by claiming they had contacts within the National Testing Agency (NTA), the body responsible for conducting the NEET examination.

ALSO READ: NEET-UG result: Rajasthan's Mahesh Kumar tops, MP's Utkarsh Awadhiya second According to the CBI, investigations revealed that the accused had been meeting parents at a luxury hotel—ITC Grand Central in Parel, Mumbai—where they demanded up to Rs 90 lakh per candidate, later negotiating the amount to Rs 87.5 lakh. They falsely assured parents that their children's marks could be increased and that they would receive the updated scores six hours before the official declaration of NEET UG 2025 results.

Further investigation uncovered the involvement of an admission consultancy firm in Navi Mumbai and another in Pune, run by individuals allegedly connected to the racket. Forensic examination of mobile phones seized from the accused revealed incriminating evidence, including chat messages detailing prospective candidates, roll numbers, admit cards, OMR sheets, and records of financial transactions routed through Hawala networks. The CBI arrested the primary accused in Mumbai on June 9 and the co-accused from Sangli district on June 10. Both were presented before the Special CBI Court in Mumbai, which initially remanded them to police custody till June 13. Their custody was later extended until June 16.