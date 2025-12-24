Unnao rape convict Kuldeep Sengar's life sentence suspended: Case timeline

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday suspended the sentence of former BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh Kuldeep Singh Sengar in connection with the 2017 Unnao rape case.

Hours after Sengar was granted bail, the survivor, her mother and activist Yogitha Bhayana protested against the verdict at India Gate in the capital, following which the Delhi Police removed them from the protest site . The survivor alleged that Sengar’s bail came ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled for 2027 and called for the cancellation of the bail order.

Here is a look at the case timeline:

June 4, 2017: The 17-year-old girl goes missing from her village Mankhi in Uttar Pradesh and was gang-raped by Kuldeep Sengar, his brother Atul Singh and accomplices. A missing person complaint is filed by the family.

June 21, 2017: The rape survivor is found in Auraiya. June 22, 2017: Police register a case under Sections 363 and 366 of the Indian Penal Code. April 3, 2018: The survivor’s father is beaten up by Sengar’s brother Atul and accomplices. Complaints are lodged by both sides, but police arrest only the survivor’s father, who is sent to judicial custody. April 8, 2018: The survivor attempts self-immolation outside Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence in Lucknow, alleging police inaction and threats to her family. April 9, 2018: The survivor’s father dies in police custody. The post-mortem report cites blood poisoning caused by a perforated colon and records multiple injuries.

April 11, 2018: The survivor and her family are confined in a hotel room under the pretext of protection. Acting on a letter by senior advocate Gopal S Chaturvedi, the Allahabad High Court treats it as a public interest litigation seeking a court-monitored probe. April 12, 2018: Police lodge an FIR against Sengar under multiple IPC provisions and the Pocso Act. Acting on Allahabad High Court directions, the case is transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). April 13, 2018: The CBI arrests Sengar, Atul Singh and their accomplices. April 14, 2018: The CBI arrests Shashi Singh, accused of luring the survivor to Sengar’s house on June 4, 2017.

July 11, 2018: The CBI files its chargesheet in the rape case. July 17, 2019: The survivor and her family write to then Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, alleging threat to their lives from Sengar and his associates. July 28, 2019: A speeding truck rams into the car carrying the survivor, her family and lawyer, killing two of her aunts and critically injuring her lawyer. July 28, 2019: An FIR is registered against Sengar and nine others in connection with the road accident at Gurubuxganj police station in Rae Bareli. July 30, 2019: The survivor’s letter to the then CJI becomes public.

July 31, 2019: The Supreme Court takes cognisance of the letter and seeks a report on the delay in placing it before the bench. August 1, 2019: The apex court transfers five related cases to Delhi and directs that the trial be concluded within 45 days. August 5, 2019: Trial begins in Delhi. The survivor is airlifted from King George’s Medical College, Lucknow, to AIIMS Trauma Centre. August 9, 2019: The court frames charges against Sengar and co-accused Shashi Singh. September 11, 2019: A special temporary court is set up at AIIMS to record the survivor’s statement.

December 6, 2019: The survivor is shifted to rented accommodation in Delhi with assistance from the Delhi Commission for Women. December 10, 2019: The court reserves its judgment. December 16, 2019: The court convicts Sengar for raping the minor and acquits Shashi Singh. December 20, 2019: Sengar is sentenced to life imprisonment and fined ?25 lakh. March 13, 2020: A Delhi court sentences Sengar to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment and imposes a fine of ?10 lakh for the custodial death of the survivor’s father. February 3, 2025: The Delhi High Court grants Sengar interim bail for a day on medical grounds.