Isro's LVM3 rocket places US communication satellite into low earth orbit

LVM3-M6 carried the communication satellite Bluebird Block-2 spacecraft as part of a commercial deal between NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL) and US-based AST SpaceMobile (AST and Science, LLC)

Rocket, Isro
BlueBird Block-2 mission is part of the global LEO (Low Earth Orbit) constellation to provide direct-to-mobile connectivity through satellite. Image: X@isro
Press Trust of India Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh)
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 10:17 AM IST
In a historic Christmas Eve mission, Isro's heaviest rocket, LVM3-M6, successfully placed a next-generation communication satellite into orbit on Wednesday.

LVM3-M6 carried the communication satellite Bluebird Block-2 spacecraft as part of a commercial deal between NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL) and US-based AST SpaceMobile (AST and Science, LLC).

NewSpace India is the commercial arm of the Isro.

The Bengaluru-headquartered space agency said the LVM3-M6 has successfully placed the BlueBird Block-2 Satellite into its intended orbit.

The 43.5 metre tall rocket soared majestically at 8.54 am from the second launch pad here on Wednesday.

After a flight journey of about 15 minutes, the spacecraft Bluebird Block-2 got separated from the vehicle and it was successfully placed into orbit.

Weighing 6,100 kg, the communication satellite would be the heaviest payload to be placed into the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) in LVM3 launch history from Indian soil, the space agency said.

The previous heaviest was the LVM3-M5 Communication Satellite 03, weighing about 4,400 kg that was successfully launched by Isro on November 2 in the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO).

The mission is aimed at deploying the next-generation communication satellite designed to provide high-speed cellular broadband directly to smartphones.

AST SpaceMobile is building the first and only space-based cellular broadbank network, which is accessible directly by smartphones and designed for both commercial and government applications.

The LVM3-M6 also known as the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-MkIII) is a three stage rocket with a cryogenic engine designed and developed by Isro's Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre.

The vehicle uses two S200 solid rocket boosters to provide the huge amount of thrust required for lift off. The booster has been developed by Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Thiruvananthapuram.

The Bluebird Block-2 mission is part of a global LEO (Low Earth Orbit) constellation to provide direct to mobile connectivity through satellite.

This constellation would provide 4G and 5G voice and video calls, texts, streaming and data for everyone, everywhere at all times. It features a 223m2 phased array, making it the largest commercial communications satellite ever deployed into Low Earth Orbit at an altitude of about 520 km.

According to AST SpaceMobile, it has launched five satellites, Bluebird 1-5 in September 2024, which provide continuous coverage across the United States and other select countries.

The company has planned to launch similar satellites to augment its network support and has partnered with over 50 mobile operators across the globe.

The LVM3-M6 is the sixth operational flight of LVM3 and third dedicated commercial mission to launch the Bluebird Block-2 spacecraft.

The LVM3 has a spectacular pedigree of completing eight consecutive successful launches including the ambitious Chandrayaan-2, Chandrayaan-3 missions, Isro said.  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Isro for placing the heaviest satellite in orbit from India using the LVM3 rocket and strengthening the foundation for future missions such as the Gaganyaan.

The prime minister also said that the success of the heavy-lift LVM3 rocket also reinforced India's growing role in the global commercial launch market.

Isro's LVM3 rocket places the 6.5 tonne Bluebird Block 2 satellite of US-based form AST Space Mobile into a 520 km circular orbit.

"A significant stride in India's space sector. The successful LVM3-M6 launch, placing the heaviest satellite ever launched from Indian soil, the spacecraft of USA, BlueBird Block-2, into its intended orbit, marks a proud milestone in India's space journey," PM Modi said in a post on X.

"It strengthens India's heavy-lift launch capability and reinforces our growing role in the global commercial launch market," the prime minister said.

PM Modi said the LVM3 launch was also reflective of efforts towards an Aatmanirbhar Bharat and congratulated hardworking space scientists and engineers.

"India continues to soar higher in the world of space! Powered by India's youth, our space programme is getting more advanced and impactful," the prime minister said.

"With LVM3 demonstrating reliable heavy-lift performance, we are strengthening the foundations for future missions such as Gaganyaan, expanding commercial launch services and deepening global partnerships," he said.

"This increased capability and boost to self-reliance are wonderful for the coming generations," the prime minister said

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Topics :ISROIndian Space Research OrganisationSatellite

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 9:29 AM IST

