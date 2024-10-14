AI enables unmatched agility; deployment be guided by regulations: Scindia

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is enabling unmatched agility and precision but its deployment must be guided by ethical considerations and robust regulatory framework, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Monday. Speaking at the ITUWTSA event, the Minister asserted that governance of AI and Internet of Things (IoT) cannot be an "afterthought" and added that concerns of privacy and bias must be addressed to ensure that these technologies serve as a "force for good."



"... We must address concerns of privacy, of bias and of transparency, ensuring that these technologies serve as a force for good," Scindia said.

AI is reshaping contours of how information is stored and processed, the Minister said, adding it is enabling companies and individuals by unlocking unparalleled agility, precision and scalability.

The Minister emphasised that the digital landscape and tech deployment therefore must be "guided by ethical considerations and robust regulatory framework".

Speaking at the occasion, International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Secretary-General, Doreen Bogdan-Martin noted that the rise of AI is partly why standards are in the spotlight.

"Standards are more than mere technical specifications," she said, emphasising its importance in innovation and interoperability and for ensuring AI and technology is deployed in a safe manner.